FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker Cinematic Trailer Reveals Includes Major Story Impact





FINAL FANTASY XIV players are currently thriving with lots of new details on the Endwalker expansion that will be available on November 23 (and November 19 if pre-ordered), with Fanfest 2021 starting. .. Endwalker’s complete intro cinematic trailer has begun the show and contains some wild implications about where the FFXIV story is heading.

The short teaser version was first released in February this year, but this new version is the official 6-minute Endwalker intro, which you can see below. However, the trailer contains spoilers for those who haven’t caught up with at least the end of the 5.3 story content.

Size: 640 x 360 480 x 270

Want to remember this setting on all your devices?

Sign up or sign in now!

Use an html5 video-enabled browser to watch the video.

The file format of this video is invalid.

We’re sorry, but you can’t access this content.

Please enter your date of birth to watch this video

JanuaryFebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecember12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031Year20212020201920182017201620152014201320122011201020092008200720062005200420032002200120001999199819971996199519941993199219911990198919881987198619851984198319821981198019791978197719761975197419731972197119701969196819671966196519641963196219611960195919581957195619551954195319521951195019491948194719461945194419431942194119401939193819371936193519341933193219311930192919281927192619251924192319221921192019191918191719161915191419131912191119101909190819071906190519041903190219011900

By clicking Enter, you agree to GameSpot’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

enter

Currently playing: FINAL FANTASY XIV End Walker Full Trailer

This full version also begins with a warrior of light walking on the moon, showing Alisai fighting beast creatures on his home planet. The Warrior of Light and Alfinault are working as a new sage healer, so they will take part in her battle.

The theme song moves to a big heavenly callback, after which Estinien and his dragon companion Vritra move into a new scene where they fight an army of creatures like Succubus. It appears to be one of the new zones and consists of islands floating in the sky (teased later in the keynote).

In a big storm leitmotif, the cinema goes to the familiar scene where the villain Van Daniel is looking at a map burning in a spooky bioorganic underground dungeon (which may be related to the nature of Hyderin). Look up the elevator His criminal partner, Zenos Yae Galbus, sat on the throne watching the world burn.

Another new scene shows Urianger meeting Tankred in the Razathan city-state of Tavnea, an additional zone in Endwalker. Urianger is clairvoyant about criticizing information and means that the world is destined.

The next scene contains an important exposure of a new zone that long-time players have been waiting for-the old Charlayan becomes huge, beautiful and almost true, surrounded by clear water and lush vegetation. Shown as a paradise too, and a pristine architecture. The Sharrayans are known to be incredible scholars, and deep inside the library you can see G’raha Tia revealing secrets about the nature of their territory. Meanwhile, Y’shtola meets with the Harlayan council to warn of an imminent disaster, but the council leaders known as isolationists (whose identity has not yet been fully revealed) are they. Says it’s okay and refuses to help the fight.

The movie returns to the villains Van Daniel and Zenos, looking up at the moon as the world burns. This also shows that Zenos has been revamped as a sickle-wielding reaper, a new playable proximity DPS job coming to Endwalker. When the camera zooms in on the moon’s reflections in Zenos’ eyes, it cuts into the moonlight warrior, dodging giant sandworm-like creatures, and then revealing Kanon’s job change to Paladin, overlooking his home planet. I will.

As expected, Endwalker seems to connect all story threads throughout the lifespan of FFXIV. This makes sense given that it is the end of the Hyderin-Zodiac story arc that has been going on since the game started. You can hear it in the Endwalker theme song sample and leitmotif, and see it in the characters and how they evolved. This is a fairly simple breakdown of Endwalker Cinematic, and there is definitely something to analyze that could reveal more about the events surrounding the expansion story. If you notice something yourself, please let us know in the comments below.

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos