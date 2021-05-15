Google says Stadia is doing well





Google Stadia has come a long way since it was announced at GDC 2019. At first I was excited about the outlook, and then there was skepticism about how well it worked. Then Stadia went on sale, with excitement about how well it worked and skepticism about whether gamers really needed it.

Google’s innovative cloud gaming platform suffered several setbacks in 2021, but the company recently claimed that the project was on track. That may be true, but Google doesn’t share one of the evidences that allows us to make our own decisions.

First, there is a little background. In the first Google Stadia review, Toms Guide gave the platform a medium grade. I was impressed with how well game streaming worked, but it was a thousand small inconveniences and relatively few games. Also, it was difficult to determine if there were really a large number of viewers craving for expensive games, but I absolutely hated buying consoles and PCs.

Temporarily, Stadia has fixed the most annoying bug. There is relative equivalence between Chromecast, PC and Android applications, and the controller works wirelessly everywhere. Stadia continues to add features such as a search bar and free tiers. (You need to buy the game, but you don’t have to pay a subscription fee in addition to that.)

Still, it’s hard to shake the feeling that Stadia has encountered more setbacks than recent achievements. Google has stopped developing Stadias first-party games and has lost many key personnel, including product director John Justice. Nate Ahearn, Developer Marketing Leader at Stadias, discussed more in an extensive interview with GamesIndustry.biz. Nevertheless, Ahearn claims that Stadia is alive and well.

Google insists

(Image credit: Capcom)

According to Ahearn, we’re on track for more than 100 new games to be released on Stadia in 2021 and continue to make Stadia the perfect place to play games on devices we already own. .. These upcoming 100 games will be available from major studios such as Capcom, EA, Square Enix and Ubisoft. They also come from many ambitious indie developers called Stadia Makers.

Ahearn seemed particularly optimistic about the StadiaMakers program. Launched by Google in 2020, this initiative forms a partnership between Google and independent developers. In exchange for Stadia’s (or similar restrictions) timed exclusivity, Google will provide technical assistance, hardware, and even funding for up-and-coming developers. As Stadia no longer develops its own first-party titles, the Stadia Makers program can become an important game source that cannot be played on other platforms.

This means more games for players to enjoy from different voices, addressing themes such as mental health, dystopian reality, and the human spirit, Ahearn said. For independent studios that are part of Stadia Makers, 2021 will allow more players to instantly experience the game via the cloud. We believe this is a great opportunity to continue developing.

Ahearn also correctly points out that Stadia can successfully get new hit games such as Resident Evil Village and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. The latter appeared as a free title with a $ 10 monthly Stadia Pro subscription.

That interesting interview is worth reading if you are interested in the ups and downs of Stadias (positive or negative). Still, Ahearns settles on three key points to show the overall health of Stadias. The idea is that the Stadia Makers program, accessibility to the latest new games, and the user’s initial resistance to cloud gaming must be overcome. VR. While these ideas have some benefits, they still don’t tell you one indicator that actually measures your overall health at Stadias: how many people are playing it.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide) Stadia subscribers

When Google stopped developing first-party Stadia titles, I wrote an editorial that “Google Stadia doesn’t work.” In it, I pointed out that the game platform is just as good as its player base. In fact, we don’t know how many people will play (or buy) Stadia games. Google hasn’t published these numbers, and there are some valuable ways to estimate them.

But in my writing, at least it cracked it. Some napkin math suggests that the PS5 has at least four times as many players as Stadia, a brand new console that no one can find anywhere. I argued that if so many people wanted to play Stadia games, they would have already appeared.

Of course, this does not invalidate Ahearns’ points regarding early hiring. It’s much easier to sell your customers on the fifth iteration of the popular console than a brand new technology that relies almost entirely on Google’s servers.

At the same time, without exclusive titles and a large community, Stadia’s benefits are relatively small compared to traditional systems. In fact, it’s much cheaper, hundreds or even thousands of dollars. But the audience Stadia is courting doesn’t really care that the game system pays hundreds or thousands of dollars to call its game system, at least as far as we know.

Remember, management simply laughed when investors asked CD Projekt Red how many Stadia subscribers had purchased Cyberpunk 2077.

When Stadia debuted, it was hard to play games on any screen of the house. Now with Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now, you can basically do the same, except that you have the option to download the game and play it on your own hardware. In fact, Xbox Cloud Gaming definitely outperforms Stadia because it also incorporates a wide range of Xbox Game Passes that offer hundreds of games for a monthly fee, rather than just a handful of Stadia Pro.

Google Stadia outlook

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

So how is Stadia really? It depends on how you rate it. The service is up and running. It works as promised. There are many new games along the way. The system has some timed monopolies in the not too distant future and still has a lot of experienced Google employees.

On the other hand, it’s still unclear how the service will differentiate itself from its competitors due to the number of people playing Stadia games and the unique streaming options of all other major gaming platforms.

One thing is certain, whether Stadia succeeds or fails, its early years will one day lead to fascinating post-hoc analysis.

