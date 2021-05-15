Why the federal budget relies heavily on technology





Climate change, advanced manufacturing, supply chain. Global trade, intellectual property, digital infrastructure. Artificial intelligence, biotechnology talent, vaccine development. Female entrepreneurship, SME loans, wage support. More than any federal budget in recent memory, the federal government’s new 700-page plan seemed to touch on almost every issue important to Canada’s innovation ecosystem.

For some, this level of government intervention in business is a source of caution. Critics call attention to our fiscal discipline, calling the budget a pre-election platform or likening it to the Soviet central plan.

We see it differently.

Science, technology and innovation are a big part of our daily lives, and they will undoubtedly form the backbone of the new economy as we move from pandemic response to recovery.

Much of what is written about the role of government in the innovation ecosystem focuses on solving issues such as privacy, disinformation, and monopoly. These issues are too confusing for private sector companies to deal with on their own. But another reason for government involvement is that the potential rewards of our society are enormous and asymmetrically large in terms of risk.

Innovation is a big part of Canada’s economy in the future, and there is widespread public consensus that governments should support and shape it.

Our economy is no longer just cutting trees and drawing water. It’s about advanced manufacturing, clean technology, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence. Advanced industries generate high economic output per working hour and already account for nearly 12% of Canada’s GDP and 2 million jobs. Computer system designers have also added about 90,000 jobs since the 2009 recession, more than three times the total Canadian automotive manufacturing and parts industry, according to the Innovation Economy. Council report.

In every moment, this is the moment to trust science and recognize the role of government in our economy. There are legitimate criticisms of the federal and state response to COVID-19, but without the swift response to the pandemic and the transformational science that created the light at the end of the tunnel, the past year would have deteriorated significantly.

Governments have been strengthened not only for large corporations, but also for start-ups, SMEs and entrepreneurs. Not all businesses could be saved, but when Canada’s industrial production fell by more than half and nearly one-third of all workers were unemployed, government intervention helped avoid a recurrence of the Great Depression. I did.

Back in the 1930s, the government didn’t really understand how to overcome a crisis of this magnitude and support the economy. Today, public support for an innovation economy recognizes that our future prosperity depends on the businesses and jobs created today.

Of course, this is not just about surviving the crisis. It’s a great opportunity for governments to double their good jobs with continued low interest rates, capital availability, mandated better reconstruction, and a reflationary cycle towards a break from the pandemic. I’m already doing it.

Over the past few years, public policy has brought wise immigrants, expatriates and entrepreneurs to Canada through programs such as Global Talent Stream and key sectors (such as biotechnology, which has earned $ 2.2 billion in biotechnology and more). It was extremely important above. This budget). The trend is changing, but we need talented people at all levels of the skill hierarchy, including researchers, engineers, and technicians, as well as senior management, sales, and marketing talent. Genius, yes, but also a senior leader.

Public actors are also part of the intellectual property conversation and are the subject of much anxiety and debate. We need a program to educate Canadian entrepreneurs and promote value-added partnerships that make the most of Canada’s best ideas.

And, of course, government is an important enabler to stimulate and encourage the commercialization of innovations that combat climate change. We are at a moment of international consensus that we must price the social costs of economic activity for climate and the environment. The market will not act without guidelines and tweaks. Federal carbon taxes are useful, but still blunt.

Canadians themselves say they want incentives and spending to make better use of technology to build their economies and combat climate change. A new study conducted by Campaign Research of the Innovation Economy Council from April 6th to 8th found two-to-one support for financing businesses to integrate technology into the workplace and investment in post-higher education STEM. 3 to 1 support is shown. education. There is also strong support for government investment in advanced manufacturing, supply chain restructuring, and large investment in technology in the climate innovation economy.

Now loading…

Loading … Loading … Loading … Loading … Loading …

We do not endorse specific government, budget, or billing information here. Canadians and innovators themselves disagree on what and how much the government should spend, which is quite natural.

But we support the understanding that innovation is becoming an important part of the country’s economy. The government has long understood the public interest in building the pillars of Canada’s economy. This federal budget is important because it recognizes that innovation is one of them.

Yung Wu is the CEO of the MaRS Discovery District. Toronto Star’s parent company, Torstar, has partnered with MaRS to highlight the innovation of Canadian companies.

Disclaimer This content was created as part of a partnership and may not meet the standards of impartial or independent journalism.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos