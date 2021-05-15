The fate of the Google Pixel 5as depends on one important feature





Pixel 5a is currently in preparation. May appear at the Google I / O Developers Conference on Tuesday (May 18th). And with the introduction of new Google smartphones, whether next week or later this summer, one feature will focus on everything. How much does the Pixel 5a cost?

Oh, other factors will be discussed. People will want to know what the Pixel 5 features are and what they have left on the floor of the cutting room. Pay attention to the camera, as Google always does when announcing a phone. Other features such as battery life and display refresh rate attract the camera’s attention.

But after all, the price is what sets Google’s budget Pixel apart, and observers will want to see how the Pixel 5a continues that tradition, especially if it employs high-end features. ..

Ramon Llamas, IDC’s Director of Device and Display Research, said:

Midrange Google Pixels: Always About Prices

Pricing has been at the heart of Google’s mid-range Pixel devices since the debut of the Pixel 3a two years ago. The phone goes on sale for $ 399, and the XL version is available for an additional $ 80. In contrast to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, Google’s flagship devices at the time were $ 799 and $ 899, respectively. In other words, choosing one of the Pixel 3a models saves you anywhere from $ 400 to $ 420, and in return you get a camera that’s almost as good as the flagship version.

It is no exaggeration to say that shoppers have responded to the value proposition. After Google launched the Pixel 3a, CEO Sundar Pichai reported that smartphone sales doubled year-on-year. The more affordable option from Google was a big reason.

The Pixel 4a’s $ 349 price is higher than the $ 399 iPhone SE (right). (Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

With last year’s Pixel 4a, Google made the price even more pronounced. The phone debuted for $ 349. It’s certainly cheaper than its predecessor, but cheaper than the resurrected iPhone SE, which went on sale a few months ago. Thanks to the Pixel 4a’s highest-performance camera and ample specs, Google quickly established itself as the first place to rely on when looking for the best cheap cell phones for less than $ 400.

Midrange phone competition intensifies

The problem for Google is that the mid-range phone market offers the opportunity to win sales from shoppers who are wary of spending large amounts on flagship devices, especially in the current economic climate. What other phone makers have noticed.

Tuong Nguyen, Gartner’s Senior Principal Analyst, said: Nguyen added that it’s a recipe for people looking for a device that has a longer mobile phone and offers value at a more attractive price, abandoning the fact that the entire smartphone market is mature.

Mobile phones like the OnePlus Nord N10 5G are below the price of Pixels on Google’s budget. (Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Since the introduction of the Pixel 4a, phone makers such as OnePlus and Samsung have stepped up their efforts to win the midrange phone market. OnePlus has released the OnePlus Nord N10 5G following the release of the OnePlus Nord in other parts of the world. It offered 5G capabilities for less than $ 300. (Pixel fans who wanted 5G had to look at the $ 499 Pixel 4a 5G, which went on sale shortly after the Pixel 4a.)

The midrange / budget category is already drawing attention from multiple vendors, making Google a good company [with the Pixel 5a]..

Ramon Llamas, IDC

Similarly, Samsung has stepped up its midrange efforts. The first was the Galaxy S20 FE, which offered many of the same features as the other S20 lineups, but at a lower price. Earlier this year, Samsung announced three new Galaxy A models, the Galaxy A52 5G, the Galaxy A42 5G, and the Galaxy A3 25G. All three phones offer 5G capabilities and multiple cameras and don’t cost more than $ 500.

“The midrange / budget category is already in the spotlight from multiple vendors and Google will be a good company,” Rama said. “Price will be a major factor, but certainly not the only one. This is where Google can take advantage of the fact that the experience at 5a is a pure Android experience and Google’s intended Android. This is a terminal. “

How Google will respond with Pixel 5a

Still, when deploying the Pixel 5a, Google may be under pressure to match some of the features introduced by rival phones. Take advantage of the 5G connections found on more phones, including affordable models. Pixel 5a may add 5G connectivity instead of offering a 5G-enabled version separate from Pixel 4a 5G. However, including a 5G modem can increase the cost of the phone.

Rumors of the Pixel 5a suggest a possible workaround for Google considering using the Snapdragon 765G as the silicon for this new phone. It’s the same chipset that comes with the Pixel 5, and the idea is that it won’t cost much to put it on the Pixel 5a, as it’s been a year old and the more advanced Qualcomm silicon is on the market.

Dual rear cameras are rumored to be on the Pixel 5a, which could boost smartphone prices. (Image credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer / Voice)

The camera lens can have another impact on the price of the Pixel 5a. The leaked Pixel 5a rendering shows two lenses on the back of the handset, similar to the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G main lenses and the ultra-wide-angle shooter. Consumers will welcome adding another camera to Google’s low-cost phones, but that can also impact costs.

Depending on the type of features Google is trying to pack into the Pixel 5a, it can be difficult to keep the Pixel 4a priced at $ 349. But in the end, analysts say that receiving new calls depends heavily on the perceived value that Pixel5a brings to the table.

“Yes, price is important, but keep an eye out for the value that buyers receive,” Rama said. “Can smartphones perform the functions users want? And are they affordable? These help make smartphones attractive.”

