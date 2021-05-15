Petascale Supercomputer-Bulgarian Consortium, Sophia Tech Park, Infinity Q Signs Memorandum of Understanding to Develop Quantum Technology





May 14, 2021-Petascale Supercomputer-Bulgarian Consortium Signs Memorandum of Understanding on Quantum Technology Testing, Development and Application with Leading Partner Sophia Tech Park and Canadian High-Tech Company Infiniti Q Did. The online ceremony was attended by Minister of Economy of Canada Lucie Lecours, Aurelie Helouis, Secretary-General of InfinityQ, Chairman of the Board of Corporate Auditors of Sofia Tech Park Petar Statev, Vice Chairman of the Board of Corporate Auditors of Sofia Tech Park, and Executives. Bulgaria representative of Sophia Tech Park Todor Muradenov and Professor Euro HPC. Ivan Dimov.

The agreement stipulates that a quantum computing module based on InfinityQ technology will be installed on the Bulgarian petascale supercomputer Discoverer in Sofia Tech Park. The purpose is to provide Bulgarian and European scientists with access to quantum modules to perform scientific calculations in areas such as molecular dynamics, physics, and engineering problems.

Adding quantum technology to Bulgarian supercomputers is the next step in upgrading its computing power and developing the technology used, thus ensuring machine modernization and high-tech levels.

InfinityQ is a leading quantum computing technology company developing the world’s first CMOS-compatible quantum optimized chip architecture, with the potential to deliver 100,000 times faster computing power with lower power consumption.

This technology is based on hardware and operating software and is designed to function as part of a wider range of classic computer systems, whether micro, mini, or supercomputer. InfinityQs’ mission is to use affordable quantum technology to solve urgent computing problems in the world.

Minister Lucy Lucours has expressed support for a partnership between the two companies aimed at developing innovation, technology and human potential. Aurelie Helouis pointed out that adding quantum technology to supercomputers will increase computing power using the latest innovative technologies.

Petar Statev said this is the first in a series of steps Sophia Tech Park is taking to upgrade the technology used in supercomputers and is currently one of the top 500 Bulgarian machines in the world. He commented that he would increase his competitiveness.

Professor Dimov said the partnership is in the context of Bulgarian policy on the development of national research potential and supports many scientific and industrial developments based on the use of high performance computing.

Bulgaria’s Petascale supercomputer Discoverer is part of the European network of high-performance machines under the EuroHPC joint venture. It is one of five petascale supercomputers aimed at improving computing power in Europe. The Bulgarian consortium Petascale Supercomputer Bulgarian candidate was approved under the procedure of the EuroHPC joint venture and eight supercomputer constructions were selected in Europe.

The Bulgarian petascale machine is an Atos Bull Sequana XH2000 configuration. Computational power can perform 4.4 petaflops per second or more than 4.4 billion calculations, reaching peak computing performance of approximately 6 petaflops when connected to the EuroHPC network.

The machine is currently being delivered and installed at Sophia Tech Park, where the tests are being conducted. The supercomputer will be commissioned in July 2021.

The main goal of Bulgarian supercomputers is to support a number of research and innovation activities to inspire the industry based on the use of technology for simulation, modeling and optimization. The capacity of the machine can be used in many application areas to meet the needs of many public and private users, including Bulgarian, regional and European level SMEs. The system is optimized to work in many scientific disciplines such as bioinformatics, pharmacies, molecular dynamics and mechanics, quantum chemistry and biochemistry, artificial intelligence, personalized medicine, bioengineering, weather forecasting, and climate change. I will.

The supercomputer is funded by the Bulgarian and EuroHPC JU budgets with a total investment of € 11.5 million.

Bulgaria’s computer system capacity includes four petascale supercomputers that are part of the EuroHPC network located in Luxemburg, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Portugal, and three pre-exascales in Finland, Italy and Spain. Complemented by a supercomputer. ..

Source: Sophia Tech Park

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos