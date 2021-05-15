Research suggests that Apple’s Find My Feature could be abused by hackers





(Photo: PIXTA / JESHOOTS-com) iPhone Security and Apple Security

New research claims that Apple’s unique device location tracking service, Find My, can be exploited to capture data from nearby devices and distribute it worldwide.

Apple looks for my network hack

In a blog post, cybersecurity company Positive Security has set up a proof-of-concept exploit called SendMy.

This exploit shows that hackers can manipulate Bluetooth Low Energy, the BLE broadcast on which the Find My network is created, to lift a small amount of any data without having to connect to the Internet.

This exploit, enabled by the ESP32 firmware that turns the microcontroller into the latest firmware that leverages the device’s network, can also be used to reset the mobile data plan.

Also read: Apple’s latest security update patch has no new features. Is there an Apple cyber attack?

The Apple Find My Network relies on cloud-sourced information systems rather than GPS to find iOS, macOS, watchOS devices, and now Apple AirTags.

When someone opts into the program, the device begins communicating with other Apple devices in the area via BLE. The amount of Apple products in circulation means that you can use the pings on these devices to create an accurate map of the location of each part of the kit.

As part of this process, communication between devices is also relayed to Apple’s servers, from which information can be retrieved later.

In this case, Positive Security has developed a macOS app that can retrieve, decode, and display this data.

Fabian Braunlein, co-founder of Positive Security, said such techniques could be used with small sensors in uncontrolled environments to avoid the cost and power consumption of the mobile Internet. He added that stealing data from Faraday Shield sites, which iPhone users sometimes visit, may be interesting.

TechRadar reports that the amount of data that can be obtained with this method is limited and the latency is up to 60 minutes, but advanced threat actors are believed to be able to take advantage of this exploit. I will.

According to Positive Security, the privacy-centric way the Find My network was designed means that it may not be possible for Apple to block the attack vector.

Security flaws in Apple AirTags

Bräunlein added that Apple’s latest device, AirTags, also has security flaws. All you need to do to turn your device into a spy gadget is a little knowledge and a little creativity.

According to the motherboard, some hackers acted out of curiosity and were able to crack Apple’s new device and completely change its purpose.

Hackers have even shown that Apple’s AirTag can turn into a malicious device, but there is still no evidence that such tactics are actually being used.

AirTag is basically an Apple button that users can attach to various items to track their movements. After months of speculation, these devices were announced earlier this year and could be a huge potential earner for Apple.

Bräunlein praised Apple’s work and said it was cryptographically well-designed, but said Apple could limit the exploitation of its potential through design changes.

Related article: iPhone Apple Face ID Security: Do this to further protect your device–How the TrueDepth feature works

This article is owned by TechTimes

Sophie Webster Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos