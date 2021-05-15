Xbox Game Pass updated with classic PS2 games and other AAA titles





Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate not only added Red Dead Online for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC users, but the other four games (including two) are PS2 and other games. I feel nostalgic in the same way. console. In addition, all four games and Red Dead Online have been added to all versions of the subscription. So whether you’re using a PC, an Xbox One, or the new Xbox Series console, there’s something. This is my first time playing this weekend thanks to my subscription service.

The first of these four other games are the 2005 platformers Psychonauts and Double Fine Productions. At the time of release, the game was available via PC, PS2, and the original Xbox. Since then, it has been playable on additional platforms, including the latest platforms. The IP is also owned by Microsoft after the acquisition of Double Fine Productions. That is, it should be permanently added to the Xbox Game Pass library.

The second of these four games is Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster, a high-resolution remaster of FINAL FANTASY X and FINAL FANTASY X-2, which debuts exclusively on PS2 via Square Enix. Two games that I played. Neither game was on any Xbox platform until 2019.

The 3rd and 4th games can’t be traced back to PS2. This is because it is quite new. Participating in the games mentioned above are Just Cause 4 from Avalanche Studios and Square Enix, which debuted in 2018, and Remnant From the Ashes, who debuted in 2019 through Gunfire Games and Perfect World Entertainment.

Unlike Psychonauts, Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster, Remnant From the Ashes, and Just Cause 4 are not published or owned by Microsoft and must not be permanently exclusive. That said, Microsoft hasn’t said which of the three will last for how long. In any case, as long as they and Psycho Notes are available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, they can also be purchased at a special discount.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X for $ 10 and $ 15, respectively. For all information about subscription services and Xbox, click here or check the related links below.

