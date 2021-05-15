First movie in space: Russian race defeats Tom Cruise and NASA movies begins to cast stars





One of NASA’s moves in the commercialization of the space station is to accept tourists and shoot the first movie in space, starring Tom Cruise and directed by Doug Liman.

But like many “dramatic firsts” in the Space Race, Russia thinks it might be good to have something else. Like the United States, they also plan to film in space, hoping to beat Tom Cruise and NASA’s films to become the first film to be filmed in space.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons) The International Space Station is featured in this image taken by the STS-134 crew at the Space Shuttle Endeavor after the station and shuttle began relative separation after undocking. The undocking of the two spacecraft occurred on May 29, 2011 at 11:55 pm (EDT). The effort was installed in an orbiting laboratory and spent 17 hours and 41 minutes on the 11th.

The first movie shot in space

Russian space agency Roscosmos announced on May 13 that it has selected a crew to lead a movie called “Challenge” that will be filmed in space.

According to NBC News, they chose actress Yuria Perezrid, 36, as the main character in a movie directed by Klim Shepenco, 37.

Space Race, vol. 2? Russian space agency @roscosmos has announced that actress Yulia Peresild will be on the #ISS in October to appear in the first film to be filmed outside the globe. Last year, @NASA said it plans to shoot a movie in space with Tom Cruise. pic.twitter.com/UGJ7aP3FDo

— DW Culture (@dw_culture) May 14, 2021

Perezrid is a famous Russian actress who has appeared in many films. In a shot aimed at becoming an international star, she hit hundreds of people who auditioned for that role.

She and the other crew will be trained as standard astronauts on board the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft launch before leaving for the orbiting International Space Station (ISS).

Among the tests that Perezrid and its crew take are centrifugation tests, vibration stand tests, introductory and training flights on weightless planes, and parachute training.

Russian space movie plot

The Russian space drama is a project directed by Dmitry Rogozin of Roscosmos. But so far, little is known about the plot, as the space agency hasn’t released any details about it, except to cast Perezrid and the film director.

According to CNN, there is no exact date yet when the movie will be released. Developed in collaboration with the Russian space agency Channel One, Studio Yellow, Black and White.

Konstantin Ernst, head of Channel 1 in Russia, said the film would be a science fiction film that realistically portrays short-term space travel.

In an interview in September 2020, Ernst reported on Yahoo! News, which went into orbit a month later, although the film was about a person who had nothing to do with space exploration.

Casting Call was announced in November 2020 and announced that it was looking for a female actor aged 25-40, weighing approximately 110-155 pounds (50-70 kilograms), who could pass the required fitness test.

