Three AirPods upgrades we want Apple to make this year





AirPods (left) and AirPods Pro (right). The original AirPods may adopt Prolook this year.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Apple may be ready for the new AirPods 3 in 2021. After spending a year trapped in my house trying to work, AirPods have become a virtually indispensable tool. There are many other great Bluetooth earphones out there, but AirPods are still an impressive moment and have a very good mic. In addition, the ability to switch from one ear to the other has extended battery life by using one ear for long meetings.

Second-generation AirPods are almost two years old, but AirPods Pro are more than a year old and are evolving. Apple added spatial audio in 2020, and the very expensive AirPods Max arrived with another proposal (I prefer small earphones over big headphones), so what does the AirPods 3 bring? And what do I want too? For me, it’s mostly about better connections.

AirPods Pro Lite buds can transform all AirPods into a Pro look

According to the latest report, 3rd generation AirPods look like a pro, except for active noise cancellation and spatial audio capabilities. This means the stem will be shorter and you will be able to replace eartips of different sizes.

All apple

CNET’s Apple Report Newsletter provides news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac and software.

I’m grateful for the AirPod Pro’s design and unobtrusive look, but I have a lot of emotions about eartips. The deeper in-ear feel is sealed for better noise blocking, but thanks to the original easier and pass-through suitable design for casual call monitoring. Maybe Apple will somehow split the difference.

AirPods Pro Lite can be more expensive than second-generation AirPods, which isn’t ideal at all. Maybe they will offer better sound and better battery life, allowing for a price increase worth it.

AirPods Pro has pass-through audio and noise cancellation capabilities. Don’t expect it all with entry-level AirPods, but hopefully you can make progress with Bluetooth connectivity.

I want to replace my device more easily with AirPods

With Apple’s latest iOS 14 and Big Sur OS updates, AirPods can now automatically connect to Apple devices quickly, but you need to double-check that your AirPods are paired during Zoom or FaceTime. You may also run into a bug that disconnects your AirPods.

But it’s not just about switching to your device. You can also switch to active when multitasking and blend sources. I watch my cell phone, laptop, and even TV at the same time. I’d like to tap to select and replace, but you can also use head orientation as a way to somehow sense the device your AirPods are using. Apple’s latest devices include a U1 chip that allows you to spatially recognize where other Apple devices are. The new AirPods may be able to take advantage of this even more. Keep in mind that expensive AirPods Max also don’t have a U1 chip, so it’s likely that cheap AirPods don’t also have a U1 chip … but that’s an interesting idea.

Or I like the way I mix sources (feeds from laptops, videos from iPhones). Apple is already mixing ambient external noise with one audio source via Transparency-can it go further? Or can Apple employ a more intelligent audio analysis of ambient noise to adjust what it hears to boost treble, bass, or voice?

AirPods don’t measure heart rate, but they need to work more closely with the Apple Watch.

AirPods What about fitness features?

Apple has just launched its own Fitness Plus workout subscription service that requires an Apple Watch. AirPods are an important part of the Apple Watch-music-workout triangle, but so far, Airpods’ built-in tap controls are fairly limited and lack location recognition.

It may be wise to add shortcuts and tap gestures for monitoring workouts and activities. Can AirPods recognize it when they start running or exercising? AirPods Pro has a gyro and accelerometer that can unlock more movement and position recognition. The next generation of AirPods Pro could push further into this area, and we hope that so will the third generation of AirPods.

It’s unlikely that Apple will add real health tracking sensors such as step counts and heart rate to AirPods. But Apple Watch and AirPods should form a more symbiotic pair. Deeper clock control with heart rate and fitness readings and AirPods commands. However, it should be noted that the ear is a pretty good place to measure heart rate.

You will probably know more about Airpods 3 later this year

I don’t hesitate to get an AirPods now, but keep in mind that the new model should come someday by the end of 2021. Battery life, audio performance and fitness are logical focal points. But I hope they find a way to wearables that connect to everything better and more reliable.

