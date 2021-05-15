The job of the new FFXIV Endwalker is reaping.What we know about the sickle-wielding class





In Naoki Yoshida’s true fashion, FINAL FANTASY XIV’s director and producer started the fanfest by giving a keynote speech on cosplaying as a new job to be featured in the next expansion. In the case of Fanfest 2021, Yoshi-P appeared in a Bloodborne-style rise with a giant sickle to represent the fact that players can take on the job of the new Reaper proximity DPS in Endwalker. The presentation featured a video of Grim Reaper’s actions and gave some details on how this work works.

The reaper uses the sickle as its primary weapon for doing most damage from close range, and also summons a ghostly avatar from the void to fight with it. Mr. Yoshida explained that the Reapers can temporarily use the power of the Voidsent avatar to become a host. I’m not sure exactly how this works, but it’s an important gameplay mechanism for this job. When it comes to armor and gear categories, the reaper shares equipment with Lancer / Dragoon.

To play as a reaper in FFXIV, your account must have the Endwalker extension and your character must have another level 70 job / class. This will allow you to start the job quest you need. The job quest looks like this: Found in Ulda.

Reaper is a whole new job / class in the FINAL FANTASY series, referring nothing from previous games other than the sickle weapon. Aesthetically, the reaper’s appeal has many similarities to the Victorian Gothic horror styling Bloodborne. To be honest, it looks cool like hell. The villain Zenos Yae Galbus has been revealed to play the role of a grim reaper in the story, as seen throughout the Endwalker trailer.

Earlier in the February presentation I got the details of another new job coming to FFXIV, Endwalker. It’s sage. Sage is a healer job that buffs and protects party members using a floating knife gun and barrier called Nuris, in case you miss it. There was also a segment from the February presentation outlining how sage works. The key character, Alfinault, also plays the role of sage in the story of Endwalker, and you can see his actions in the movie trailer.

FINAL FANTASY XIV End Walker Sage Job Class Breakdown

For more information on what’s new in FFXIV, check out the full movie trailer breakdown for Endwalker. Endwalker has also reached its official release date on November 23rd. Pre-ordered people will have early access from November 19th. FINAL FANTASY Fanfest 2021 will continue until the weekend, so stay tuned for more coverage of FFXIV.

