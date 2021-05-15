Samsung Blockchain Wallet app supports Ledger Nano hardware storage devices from cryptocurrency wallet on Galaxy smartphones





The Samsung Blockchain Wallet that comes with your Galaxy smartphone supports Ledger Nano hardware storage devices specifically designed for cryptocurrency care. The organization reported that it made it much easier for clients to trade cryptocurrencies. Added support for some hardware wallets to the Samsung Blockchain Wallet app.

Samsung has the distinction of being one of the first major smartphone makers to offer crypto wallets to mobile phones. It did it on the Galaxy S10 in 2019. Samsung’s blockchain platform continues to expand even after opening the SDK.

Since the launch of the Galaxy S10, Samsung has supported Bitcoin, Ethereum, ERC tokens, TRON (TRX), and TRC tokens, as recently referenced. Similarly, Galaxy clients can use blockchain technology to investigate decentralized apps or DApps that validate digital resource transactions. This is also known as cryptocurrency.

Samsung has announced that blockchain clients will be able to manage and trade virtual resources from third-party wallets on Samsung Galaxy mobile phones. This update makes it easier for blockchain clients to access and process transactions by ingesting virtual resources stored in selected colds. Samsung announced that blockchain users can now manage and trade virtual assets from third-party wallets on Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

That said, this feature isn’t available on all Galaxy phones, but only on phones running Android 9.0 and above. Samsung does not have a Samsung blockchain keystore Galaxy smartphone users will use this latest update in any case by truly interfacing with their hardware wallet to manage their blockchain resources or keys. I say I can.

Some hardware wallets now work with the Blockchain Wallet app

Encrypted form of money can usually be placed in two types of wallets. There are digital wallets that store virtual resources such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens online. Hardware wallets store these resources offline and are more secure.

Therefore, you must first move your tokens from your hardware wallet on the chance of wanting to trade cryptocurrencies. To simplify this process, Samsung has added hardware wallet support to its Blockchain Wallet app. Ledger Nano S and Ledger Nano X are one of the hardware wallets now available in the Blockchain Wallet app.

The Samsung Blockchain Wallet app supports some of the most famous cryptocurrencies and tokens. It also allows clients to access distributed apps. These apps use the blockchain to confirm transactions on digital assets. Decentralized apps for social media, games, finance and security can be accessed from Samsung’s blockchain solution.

Software development packs allow third parties to create “D apps”. This can be done by scanning the dealer’s QR code to incorporate payments for goods and services in cryptocurrencies. Recently, Samsung Wallet announced an integration with the US cryptocurrency exchange Gemini.

In an interview, Samsung VP and Head of Blockchain Woong Ah Yoon said in an interview that providing hardware wallet support not only improves convenience, but also offers a whole new level of security. I will.

First, we will start supporting ledger products such as Nano S and Nano X. After that, we plan to expand support to more refrigerated wallets.

Samsung crypto ambition

According to Yun, the number of monthly active users of the Galaxy blockchain ecosystem has increased over the past seven months, and mobile phone wallets are currently being used to hold millions of dollars in assets under management. Refusing to share numbers.

For example, Samsung’s mobile crypto wallet, by definition, is associated with a network and cannot be as secure as a ledger refrigerated device located away from the Internet.

Samsung blockchain wallet isn’t 100% cold storage, but it’s not a hot wallet, Yun said. Insensitive to all possible external attacks associated with online connections. In other words, it’s like being in the middle of a cold and hot wallet. Warm purse, you can say.

In addition to client crypto asset belt and suspender security, Samsung’s ledger connection adds some decent comfort features. For example, you have the option to use the Samsung app to check the cost and number of crypto assets stored in your hardware wallet. After the two gadgets have been disconnected.

We believe you are the first mobile blockchain app to make it possible, Yun said.

Despite recent regulatory concerns in South Korea, Samsung continues to reiterate its position on cryptocurrencies.

Prior to March of this year, South Korea’s financial regulator, the Financial Services Commission, was serious about crypto exchange using a new list of regulations. For example, virtual asset service provider (VASP) licenses, several exchanges, and essentials such as Okex and Daybit have effectively shut down operations in South Korea.

In the current situation, Samsung’s economic and political impact in South Korea represents an important opportunity. Multinational conglomerates can establish themselves as leaders in South Korea’s cryptocurrency movement as competitors escape pesky regulation and short-term rising costs.

