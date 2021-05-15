Realme 8 5G comes with 64GB of storage and costs 13,999.





Realme 8 5G is available in a new variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The price of this variant of Realme 8 5G is 13,999. The launch will take place shortly after the company cuts the price of Realme 8 5G by 500. Realme85G is also known as India’s most affordable 5G phone.

With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, Realme 8 5G will be available for purchase from Flipkart and realme.com on May 18th. Smartphones have two color options, black and blue. In addition to the new variants, the Realme 85G also has a 4GB + 128GB configuration, and 8GB + 128GB. Except for new storage options, the specifications and features are the same as the Realme 85G launched in India last month.

In terms of specs, the Realme 8 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD + display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and Dragontrail Glass protection. Inside the phone, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also has UFS 2.1 storage and up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card. It also features dynamic RAM expansion, which the company says will increase the device’s RAM capacity to 5GB and 11GB, respectively.

Realme 8 5G is available with a triple rear camera setup with a 48 megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor, a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2 megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, your smartphone has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Realme 8 5G has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Its connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual standby 5G support, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port.

