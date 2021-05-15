Dogecoin co-creators said the cryptocurrency was created in “2 hours” and the environmental impact was not considered





Billy Markus, co-creator of Dogecoin, said he did not consider the environmental impact when creating cryptocurrencies. Created primarily as a joke for nearly eight years, Dogecoin is now a popular name. This is partly due to the Shiba Inu-based meme currency itself, but with the support of celebrities such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and rapper Meek Mill, digital coins have become very popular. Musk once again tweeted that he strongly believed in “crypto,” adding that “it cannot drive a significant increase in fossil fuels, especially coal.”

Musk’s tweet comes after Tesla has stopped buying vehicles using Bitcoin (the price in India), the world’s oldest and largest cryptocurrency, with a major electric car maker $ 1.5 billion earlier this year. Invested (about 10,990 rupees). The company further said that cryptocurrencies were a good idea at many levels, believing that it had a good future, but couldn’t “spend a lot of money on the environment.”

Markus, who uses the username Nakamoto Shigetoshi on Twitter, initially responded to the tweet with the “loud crying face” emoji. When the tweets began to gain momentum, the co-creator of Dogecoin (Price in India) returned, revealing that his response implied “Oh yeah, environment-related”. did. In the first tweet, user @TerrysFishyTips asked Markus if he considered energy usage when creating digital currencies. “Or wasn’t that what you were thinking? How can the development community make Doge more efficient?” The user asked further.

Did Billy try to think about energy usage or not when he made the #doge coin? How can the development community make Doge more efficient?

TerryTips (@TerrysFishyTips) May 13, 2021

In his reply, Marcus said, “I made Dogecoin in about two hours and didn’t consider anything.”

I made doge like 2 hours i didn’t think anything

Shigetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) May 13, 2021

Later that day, Musk, formerly known as the “Dogee Father,” tweeted again that he was working with Dogecoin developers to improve the efficiency of system transactions. At the time of writing

Dogecoin was trading for $ 0.53 (about 39 rupees). SpaceX CEO appeared last week at the comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live, saying Dogecoin is a “hustle.” Following Musk’s remarks, digital currencies have risen sharply over the past few months, as Bitcoin and Ethereum (Indian prices) have fallen by more than a third of their value.

Created by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013, digital currencies like Bitcoin can rely on the inadequacy of traditional banking systems.

