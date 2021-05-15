Wait, isn’t there an AirPods 3?All Apple products and rumors we are still waiting for





Possibly leaked image of 3rd generation AirPods.

Apple’s April 2021 event didn’t come as a surprise. The company was expected to unwrap the new iPad Pro model, the new M1 iMac, and the long-rumored AirTags tracking accessory. Got them all along with the upgraded Apple TV 4K that has been rumored since February. Oh, and don’t forget that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are now available in purple. But what did Apple not announce? Here is the list of products we have been waiting for. This includes (certainly) imminent and more rumored factory wishcasting than expected releases. Still, I didn’t expect most of them to debut at Apple’s Spring Loaded event, but I could see some soon after Apple hosted the virtual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 7.

AirPods 3

Rumors that Apple is ready to release a third-generation AirPods have been widespread over the past few months, with the possibility of postponing the release until the third quarter of 2021. Often referred to as the AirPods 3, the potentially leaked photo-based design shares a lot with the AirPods Pro, but doesn’t have a noise-blocking eartip (providing active noise cancellation). May not be).

16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 chip

Currently, the M1-powered MacBook Pro is only available on 13-inch models and does not perform much better than the M1 MacBook Air (which is certainly a pretty speed demon). Those waiting for the 16-inch MacBook Pro to be upgraded with the M1 chip will have to wait, along with the rumored 14-inch Pro model. Again, this kind of developer laptop is welcomed with open arms at WWDC in June, but Apple has a better chip (M2? M1X?) To power them. May be waiting for you.

Playing Now: Look at this: What we think of the new colorful 24-inch iMac

8:17

Large iMac with Apple Silicon Chip

At the April event, Apple offered a new M1-powered iMac with a flatter design and a 24-inch display (starting at 21.5 inches). But the larger 27-inch iMac hasn’t changed so far, despite rumors that it will make the 30-inch screen huge. Perhaps they too are waiting for a presumed successor to the M1.

Mac Pro M1

We’ve been waiting for years to get the Mac Pro, Apple’s improved high-end desktop computer. Now it seems that you have to wait for an upgraded version of that computer with Apple’s Intel replacement. Again, the delay makes sense, as Apple expects to wait for a more powerful successor to the M1.

iMac throwback: Apple’s candy-colored history from 1999 to 2021 See all photos Midrange Apple Display

Apple sells a 32-inch 6K Pro Display XDR for a fortune (starting at just under $ 5,000 and without a stand near $ 1,000). But owners of the Mac Mini (and now the iPad Pro with Thunderbolt) are still waiting for something a little more affordable.

Apple Echo Show rivals

After Apple discontinued the HomePod speaker, there were rumors that it was working on an Amazon Echo Show competitor that blended entry-level iPad and speakers. Details remain ambiguous and it is unclear when such a product will be released. But given that the new iPad Pro includes an ultra-wide camera that can dynamically pan and zoom in on multiple people talking in shots and a centerstage feature, Apple needs an Echo Show 10 articulated arm. It looks like you can put something together without having to.

Playing now: Look at this: Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro is an M1 machine: Let’s talk …

6:48

Apple Soundbar with Built-in Apple TV

Another rumored product that makes a lot of sense for Apple to create is the Apple TV “box” integrated TV soundbar. Roku already offers several soundbars with built-in smart TV apps, and Apple can easily ring the register on larger, more acoustically capable models. This type of TV speaker combo not only amplifies the sound from your TV, but also streams audio to your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max set, using Apple’s Spatial Audio Virtual Surround feature without disturbing others in your family. There is a possibility that it can be done.

Apple AR / VR headset

OK, no one was seriously expecting this long-rumored product to be announced today. But it’s like Apple’s silicon chip last year, where Apple can outline it a few months before its release to get developer support. For now, add the Apple AR / VR headset to WWDC’s rumored factory, but again, don’t hold your breath.

Read more: The first Apple AirTag accessories are here and prices range from $ 13 to $ 449 (really)

