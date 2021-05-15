E32021 app and online portal reveal how all-digital events work





In less than a month, E3 2021 has unveiled an app and online portal that allows game fans to fully participate and participate in digital events.

Calling the online portal and app the show’s main hub, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has confirmed that it provides access to virtual booths, hosted events, video conferencing, profile and avatar creation, online forums and more.

The virtual booth will become a “hub within the portal” and fans will have access to key announcements, game information, videos, articles and special events related to each exhibitor.

The portal and app also provide access to the main E3 live broadcast. Organized by Alex Goldenboy Mendez, Jacki Jing and Greg Miller, it features showcases, press conferences, industry panels, extended live streams and special guest appearances from major publishers.

To encourage viewers to participate in the show, the broadcast has an interactive overlay that shows the viewer’s votes, featured tweets, and other elements. In addition to this, there are chat room and forum elements for discussion. Each participant has a customizable profile and avatar and has the opportunity to appear on a leaderboard that tracks their interaction with the gamed elements of the show.

ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis has focused on providing fans around the world with an interactive experience that goes beyond the usual live stream from the moment they decide to host the E3 virtually. I did. The result is a bespoke online portal and app that allows fans, media, and industry professionals to experience an E3 experience designed to run in parallel with a four-day broadcast, creating an interactive E3 element. It lays the foundation for continuing beyond this year’s all virtual shows. ..

Notably, if you just want a more traditional E3 at-home experience without the use of virtual bells and whistles, the show’s main broadcast will also be on E3 channels on platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. You can watch it. ..

It will be open to the public from June 12, the start date of E3, but you can open a free account and get ready from the end of this month (the exact date is undecided).

Big summer of the game

E3 2021 will be held from June 12th to June 15th, and we expected announcements from well-known companies such as Microsoft, Nintendo, Square Enix and Ubisoft. All of these are included in the participant list. So far, only Ubisoft has confirmed the exact date of the press conference. UbisoftForward will be held on June 12th at 12:00 pm PST (Pacific Standard Time) / 8:00 pm (BST) / 3:00 pm EST (or EST on June 13th at 5am).

This year’s notable absence is Sony, confirming that it has no plans to announce at the show. So while new PS5 games from other publishers are still commonplace, you may have to wait a bit longer if you’re looking for exciting first-party PS5 news.

It is expected to be a busy summer with game events. The Jeff Kay’s Summer Game Fest, like the Steam Next Fest, is scheduled to open in June. EA has confirmed that it will be hosting a traditional EA Play event a little later this year, July 22nd. Following that, Gamescom 2021 will be held in August.

