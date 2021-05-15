G80 BMW M3 vs Mercedes-AMG C63S Hybrid-Bold Style vs Bold Powertrain





This new generation G80 BMW M3 has more wings than any previous M3. To be fair, the controversy is almost entirely due to its new design (and some because of its weight), not how it drives, so it’s as much as it is. The wings should not be rough. Superficial changes aside, the new BMW M3 is a surprisingly driving-friendly car, all starting with its amazing engine.

But AMG fans are facing more interesting changes for their beloved C63. This is because the super hot C-Class loses its awesome V8 and gives way to a new 4-cylinder hybrid setup. Which is better, an old-fashioned engine with a funky and weird look (M3) or a good looking car with a hybrid powertrain (C63)?

Of course, this is a flawed comparison from the beginning. The Mercedes AMG C63 hasn’t been revealed yet, so don’t worry. But this question is really about the brand philosophy you like. BMW has decided to keep its powertrain traditional, but is moving in a bold new direction when it comes to styling. The Mercedes-AMG, on the other hand, remains fairly traditional in terms of styling, but offers a bold new powertrain.

I don’t know exactly what the C63 looks like, but to know that the grille is pretty traditional, the headlights look very Mercedes-like, and the shape is reminiscent of this current C63. I’ve seen enough spy photos. Despite being a 4-pot hybrid, it still gets a quad exhaust.

Therefore, it looks like a proper Mercedes-Benz without radically deviating from the core styling. This is good because most current Mercedes and AMG products look great and the C-Class is stunning in all its variations.

Current Mercedes-AMG C63

When the Mercedes AMG C63 debuts, its 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain is claimed to produce over 600 horsepower. Therefore, AMG is not suddenly softened. On the contrary, AMG does not use hybrid technology for efficiency. AMG engineers claim that it was done just because it is now the best way to generate that much power. With an electric motor and all-wheel drive, the 600-horsepower hybrid C63 AMG will be scary for all competitors. And if it looks good, launching it will really attract some customers.

The BMW M3, on the other hand, is a car that will be criminally underestimated. It’s a great driving car. It has excellent steering, excellent chassis control, excellent performance, and excellent ride quality. But no one seems to be able to get over the grill. BMW has decided to go in a very bold new direction with its styling, and it hasn’t set back. BMW wants its designs to be fresh and new, rather than relying on past designs. However, the rest of the recipe is the classic BMW M. In-line 6-cylinder, rear-wheel drive, and manual gearbox options.

There is no right or wrong answer here, and neither BMW nor AMG have two options. Go with a bold powertrain or a bold look. But there will be customers who will have to decide between both cars, and the alternative will be theirs. So which one do you choose?

