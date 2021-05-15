Privacy activists have won the battle against tech giants. Why does victory feel empty? | Evgeny Morozov





For privacy activists, 2021 will bring big wins one after another. First, Google’s parent company Alphabet announced in March that it would stop tracking individual users moving between sites. This decision is part of Alphabets’ extensive campaign to phase out the use of third-party cookies, an old but controversial technology, and increasingly condemns today’s loose culture of data sharing. I will.

Instead of tracking individual users via cookies, Alphabet plans to use machine learning to group users into cohorts based on behavioral similarities. Advertising targets these cohorts, not individuals. Alphabet still needs some data to put users in the right cohort, but advertisers don’t need to touch the user’s browser.

Next is Chapter 2 of this broad industry relocation. Earlier this month, Apple introduced an important update to its operating system. This streamlines the way developers of external apps such as Facebook track Apple users. These users must explicitly agree to collect the data. Facebook initially opposed the move, but has since pledged to relax its view and develop advertising technology that is less dependent on user data and enhances privacy.

Still, I think these amazing wins over the privacy movement will ultimately be Pyrrhic victory, at least for the broader Democratic agenda. Instead of taking into account the broader political power of the tech industry, the most outspoken tech critics have traditionally focused on retaining the tech industry to explain numerous violations of existing privacy and data protection laws. I have matched.

The strategy assumed that such legal breaches would last forever. Shortly after Alphabet, Facebook is rushing to leverage machine learning to create personalized ads that protect privacy. I begin to wonder if it was a wise choice to put so many important eggs in the proverbial privacy basket. Fearing the ubiquity and eternity of surveillance capitalism, did it make it so easy for tech companies to actually live up to our expectations? And wasted 10 years of activity that should have focused on developing alternative explanations about why Big Tech should be afraid?

The same can happen in other domains characterized by recent moral panics about digital technology. The tech industry addresses the growing public anxiety about fake news and digital addiction by doubling what I call solutionism. Digital platforms mobilize new technologies to provide users with a bespoke, secure and fully controllable experience.

As always, Apple is leading the way here, offering users a number of handpicked news and tools to measure productivity and digital well-being. In February, Facebook launched a trial so far, but only in the UK has added a banner to its climate change post that directs people to a corporate climate portal. You may find that even fake news challenges are easier to handle than generally envisioned.

Early, and perhaps well-meaning, moves in humanitarian technology will yield to a similar Pyrrhic victory. Technology giants will surely find a humane and highly profitable way. Ironically, the more the tech industry is portrayed as anti-privacy or anti-humane, the more public justification it gains by simply showing off its ability to provide value that is of great importance to critics. can do.

This suggests that another, much broader critique of the technology industry is needed. Is there a better way to explain the heavy sacrifice that that solutionist mindset has on society? There is. I suspect we were looking for a strong critique of the industry in the wrong place. Surveillance and fake news assume that economists call them externalities that are otherwise associated with good progressive and innovative business practices.

But does that assumption hold? It’s time to serve innovation through the technology industry and instead ask who is allowed to innovate under what conditions in the current system. For all the creative turmoil that leaders promise us, the tech industry offers highly appetizing food that always has the same set of elements: users, platforms, advertisers, and app developers. ..

The institutional imagination of the technology industry simply does not recognize other parties who can play a role in shaping the socially beneficial use of digital infrastructure. Wikipedia is digital for a variety of highly innovative institutions that have emerged to meet human needs for communication and education, such as libraries, museums, and post offices, except that it was born three years before Facebook. There is no version.

Who knows what other types of institutions are possible in today’s digital environment? Instead of finding it, policy makers have entrusted the entire process of discovery to the technology industry. Instead of building an infrastructure that facilitates such large-scale experiments, we are happy with the existing infrastructure operated by the technology industry (often as a billable service).

The tech industry always offers highly appetizing dishes with the same set of ingredients

Not surprisingly, the industry’s leading players want to ensure that new digital institutions are born as startups, or at least as apps that are inserted and monetized through platforms and operating systems. As a result, today’s digital environment doesn’t drive innovation as much as it looks. We actively hate institutions and organizations that do not follow the rules of major intermediaries. It’s great for building sophisticated apps for museums and libraries, but it’s terrible to understand what the actual digital version of a museum or library is.

As far as we know, this may be the default institutional response startup that solutionism creates for all problems. But why push all the good new ideas into startup straitjackets? In most cases, the straitjacket has its own obligations. The user needs to monetize. I need to collect data. You need to sell your subscription. Why limit yourself to just a few of these paths?

What we want is truly new. For example, an institution that knows which parts of existing laws and regulations, such as libraries, will be suspended in order to take full advantage of the potential inherent in digital technology in the name of the masses. good.

Recent respect for privacy should not mislead us. After all, because they hold our imagination exclusively, technology is not as an applied science, but as a powerful political system to transform other institutions that make up the biggest problem for democracy. I can’t see it. And it’s not by overdose on a pleasing solution that we can aspire to tame them, but only by regaining their imagination.

Evgeny Morozov is the founder of the syllabus and the author of several books on technology and politics.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos