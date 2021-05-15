Google Photos Price: How much will it cost if free storage ends in June?





Free unlimited storage of Google Photos for storing high quality images will end on June 1st. What will happen to the price of storing all snaps and videos in Google Photos after that date? We’ve gathered all the important information here so you can be prepared for changes in Google Photos.

One thing is certain: Google Photos is and will continue to be a great option for saving snaps online. The service provides simple and secure cross-platform access, as well as a suite of smart sorting, editing and sharing tools to get the most out of your image library. Also, not only Android users, Google Photos works well on PC, Mac, iOS devices as well as web browsers.

Google Photos was popular because it previously offered unlimited free storage capacity for compressed photos. However, it has changed since June 1, 2020 and can have a significant impact, depending on how the service is used.

Whether you’re new to Google Photos or a long-established user, it’s worth a few minutes to understand the implications of policy changes and the impact of new storage pricing on your users. Fortunately, we’ve covered all of the following, as well as options if you don’t want to shell out for a subscription.

Google Photos Price: What has changed since June 1, 2021?

When backing up snaps to Google Photos, there are currently two size options, high quality and original quality. The latter saves a full fat copy in the cloud without compression. It uses more storage space, but the image retains sufficient resolution for printing, which means that the photographer can duplicate valuable raw photo files.

High quality, on the other hand, means that the image is sensitively compressed up to 16MB when uploaded. The compression is efficient and there is no noticeable loss of quality when viewed on the screen. High-quality photos aren’t crisp when printed, but they use much less storage space in the cloud.

(Image credit: Google)

Why is this important? Google previously offered unlimited free storage space for high quality images. Users can upload as many snaps as they like, including the entire smartphone camera roll, and they don’t count towards the 15GB storage capacity that comes with your Google account.

From June 1, 2021, that is no longer the case. Your Google Account will still have 15GB of free storage, but new images uploaded will count towards the total, whether they are of high quality or original quality. So, if you are a happy snap smartphone photographer, you can quickly find that your free allowance is maximized.

Google Photos Price: What if I’ve already exceeded the limit?

Existing high quality images do not count towards your free 15GB account capacity. So if you have a large library of snaps in the cloud, don’t worry right away. Photos uploaded in high quality before June 1, 2021 will not affect the capacity limit.

However, if you have a large amount of original quality images that occupy storage space and you regularly back up high quality images assuming it’s free, Google will immediately pay for additional storage. I may ask for it. If so, you have several options to choose from.

Google Photos Price: How much does a subscription plan cost?

Google does not offer a plan exclusively for Google Photos. Instead, you’ll need to get a Google One subscription to increase your cloud storage capacity. There are three paid plans to choose between. Each includes an increased storage capacity that applies to all Google products, including Google Drive.

(Image credit: Future)

The most affordable Google One plan includes 100GB of storage space. The monthly fee is US $ 1.99 / £ 1.59 / AU $ 2.49. Or pay annually and save 16% in 12 months. This will bring you back to US $ 19.99 / £ 15.99 / AU $ 24.99 per year. This is the best plan for most people and provides the right storage expansion at an affordable cost. It’s ideal if you’re mainly looking for a place to back up your smartphone’s image library online.

In the next plan, the maximum capacity will be 200GB. It costs US $ 2.99 / £ 2.49 / AU $ 4.39 per month. Again, you can choose to pay annually and save 16% on total costs. The annual membership fee is US $ 29.99 / £ 24.99 / AU $ 43.99.

(Image credit: Future)

The most spacious Google plan available out of the box includes a very large 2TB of storage space. This will return you to US $ 9.99 / £ 7.99 / AU $ 12.49 per month. The annual membership fee is US $ 99.99 / £ 79.99 / AU $ 124.99. This may be overkill if you only upload high quality images, but anyone with a large library of original quality images to back up will find this to be the best and most valuable option. Probably.

In fact, there are many more hierarchies in the available Google One subscription plans, but these are only visible after subscribing to the 2TB plan. These are substantially more spacious, but more expensive and are only really relevant to power users of Google products. Note that there is also no annual option for the maximum capacity layer. You can only pay monthly.

These charges are as follows:

• 10TB: US $ 49.99 / £ 39.99 per month. • 20TB: US $ 99 / £ 79.99 per month. • 30TB: US $ 149 / £ 119.99 per month.

Google Photos Price: Is there a free option?

All Google accounts come standard with 15GB of free storage for all Google products. Also, keep in mind that high quality photos uploaded before June 1, 2021 will not count towards your account limit.

If you don’t want to use your Google One subscription, you need to stay within that 15GB limit. Fortunately, there are several options that can help you do so. Deleting unwanted images and deleting large files from Google Drive both free up all the important space.

(Image credit: Future)

Want to troll your entire library of original quality images to find blurry and out-of-focus photos? Google will also release the tool in June. This tool automatically identifies blurred or underexposed images in your library and suggests space-saving removal.

If you want to save only your favorite photos to the cloud and back up the rest offline, there are several ways to save snaps from Google Photos to your hard drive or smartphone. See the Google Photos backup guide for instructions.

Google Photos Price: Is there a cheaper alternative?

If your account usage can exceed the 15GB free limit, other cloud photo backup services such as iCloud are available and it’s worth checking out if these are suitable for your needs.

For example, Amazon Photos offers a set of features that are very similar to Google Photos, such as multi-device sync and integrated editing tools. There are also apps specifically for Android, iOS and Fire devices. For a 100 GB storage package, the price is about the same as the equivalent Google One plan.

(Image credit: Future)

Buy the Amazon Prime Plan for US $ 12.99 / £ 7.99 per month and you’ll get real benefits. Prime members have free access to unlimited full-resolution photo storage as part of their subscription. It’s lined up with the next-day delivery and video streaming benefits that come with the package.

If you’re considering switching and taking advantage of those features, Amazon Photos is a very viable alternative. For a more detailed comparison, see Comprehensive Google Photos and Amazon Photos Features.

