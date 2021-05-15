Jim Waters: Innovation competition outweighs statutory regulation | Opinion





Censorship of free market viewing by Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube is an opportunity to control activity on the Internet, with the left end favoring blockade over freedom being one of the greatest tools for freedom ever created. It clearly reminds me that I am looking for.

Jim waters

The ban on former President Trump by these social media platforms provides a trip to Casedu, but many other conservatives whose supporters did not break into the Capitol felt the stab wound of Big Tech’s removal. It was.

Earlier this year, Facebook locked the page of former Congressman Ron Pauls just hours after a libertarian hero shared an article criticizing a tech giant.

After reporting that Paul, who has more than 1.2 million Facebook followers, was blocked, social networks claimed that the incident happened by mistake.

Maybe, but the timing is at least doubtful.

Some on the left are concerned about online containment, but have been conservatives who have been on the brunt of lockouts years before Trump was banned.

Five years ago, Twitter and Facebook permanently locked out right-wing provocative Miloianopoulos and handed Alex Jones, the host of a radio talk show specializing in conspiracy theory. This is a lifetime ban in 2018.

The people on the left argue that the alt-right views of these criminals are very radical and their words are very offensive, even if provocative, controversial, or sometimes rude and hurt. The exception to following the generally accepted norm in American history of allowing public dialogue was justified.

After all, they argued that Twitter and Facebook are private companies and do not need to provide violators with First Amendment protection.

Indeed, but even private companies must comply with civil rights laws and cannot discriminate against individuals based on any factor, including skin color or disability.

People on the left who properly fight such discrimination on the street can hurry to ban unpopular or politically incorrect (by those who run the platform) views and live speeches, if necessary. Do you?

How is it different from a restaurant owner who refuses to serve black people? A friend of mine added: My sister thinks she’s spitting hate speech, but if she wants a cupcake, she can’t keep the Black Lives Matter protesters away from the Louisville bakery. That complete hypocrisy.

There is lively debate among conservative lawmakers on the appropriate government response.

Republican Senator John Kennedy argued in an interview with Fox News that social media platforms are common carriers and need to be regulated like utilities or treated as monopolies and split. Did.

Kennedy called Creco. Creco supplies electricity to the home and is a common carrier.

It’s a private company, but they can’t call me and I can’t say that Kennedy cut off your electricity because he doesn’t like your politics.

Kennedy’s statutory regulatory approach appeals to many who are dissatisfied with left-wing intolerance, but instead take the route of competition through innovation, which has historically achieved better results. Would you like to?

Trump does this by bypassing censorship and investing in his own platform.

The day after Donald J. Trump’s desk went live, Facebook’s supervisory board announced that it would support the ban on the former president.

But even when the decision was announced, he started walking. The Washington Post added: “At least for now.

These leftist social media platforms recognize that Trump can no longer deny the opportunity to spit out his wild speech, so their desire to not be left behind strikes a stupid intolerance of conservatism. Don’t be surprised if you lose.

Adam Smith talked about the invisible hand of the free market based on personal incentives, innovation and freedom in the 18th century, a 21st century society filled with a kind of technology that Scottish philosophers and economists could never do. Works better than government coercion to benefit the economy. I have imagined.

Jim Waters is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions.He can reach [email protected]

