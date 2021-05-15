Asus Zenfone 8 may be launched as Asus 8Z in a branding proceeding against the company





Earlier this week, Asus launched the Asus Zenfone 8 series globally, including the Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip. Asus Zenfone 8 series devices will be launched in India, but the devices may carry different Monica in India compared to the global market. For those who don’t know, the brand launched Asus Zenfone 6 in India as Asus 6Z in a branding proceeding against the company in 2019. The brand does not seem to have resolved the brand proceedings. As a result, Asus may launch Asus Zenfone 8 as Asus 8Z in India. At least the list of devices supported by Google Play suggests the same.

Recently, the Indian version of Asus Zenfone 8 with model number Asus_I006D has appeared in the list of devices supported by Google Play. The list also revealed that smartphones may be equipped with Asus 8Z Monica on the market. Sudhanshu Ambhore brought it to Twitter and shared the development.

The ASUS ZenFone 8 Indian variant with the monica “ASUS 8Z” will appear in the certifications on the Google Play Supported Devices list.

ASUS doesn’t seem to have solved the problem with the ZenFone brand in India yet. # ASUSZenfone8 # ASUS8Z pic.twitter.com/sbfXOt82kq

–Sudhanshu Ambhore (@ Sudhanshu1414) May 15, 2021

Asus 8Z: Specifications and features

The smartphone is equipped with Samsung’s 5.9-inch FHD + E4 AMOLED display. The display can rise to 1100 nits at peak brightness and provides a refresh rate of 120Hz. Smartphones provide an end-to-end display with a small punched hole notch in the upper left corner.

The device features an octa-core Qualcomms Snapdragon 888 SoC built with a 5nm manufacturing process. The graphics role, on the other hand, is handled by the integrated Adreno 660 GPU. The phone has 6GB / 8GB / 16GB LPDDR5 and 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone launches ZenUI 8 based on Android 11.

In terms of optics, this device offers a 64MP dual rear camera with LED flash. The primary 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor is combined with a 12MP ultra wide-angle lens. The front of the smartphone is equipped with a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Asus 8Z has a 4000mAh battery unit with 30W fast charge. It provides a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The smartphone is equipped with two speakers, three microphones, and OZO audio technology. Zenfone 8 is IP68 compliant, so it’s waterproof and dustproof. Connection options include dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 148 x 68.5 x 8.9 mm and weighs 169 grams.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos