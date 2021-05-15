How non-technical companies can profit





AI continues to grow and grow, but there are still challenges in using this technology. Includes searching for data scientists, identifying the right issues to focus on, retrieving high-quality data, scaling models, and more.

Undoubtedly, these problems are even more serious for non-technical companies. They generally do not have the expertise or sufficient resources to make AI successful.

Research shows that non-tech companies in particular struggle to drive AI programs beyond the proof-of-concept and pilot phases, with 21% of retailers, 17% of automobiles, 6% of manufacturing companies, and energy companies. 3% have succeeded in expanding the use of AI. Jerry Kurtz, Executive Vice President of Insights and Data at Capgemini North America, said:

But despite all this, there are still countless companies that are breaking the odds. And they are much more competitive. Margaret Lee, senior vice president and general manager of digital services operations management at BMC, said there are many opportunities for non-technology companies to leverage AI to improve efficiency and improve the customer and employee experience. I will.

So what are some of the non-tech companies that have been able to move the needle through AI efforts? Let’s take a look at two lessons learned here.

John Deere: Remember that the company has a long history of innovation, dating back to the invention of steel plows in 1837. As a result, John Deere is a world leader with a market capitalization of $ 120 billion and annual sales of more than $ 35 billion.

The company’s AI efforts began with machine vision because of the GPS connectivity of the device and the benefits of a rich dataset. For example, during the spring, peak data intake was 425 MB / s, or about 50 million sensor measurements per second.

John’s Chief Technology Officer, Jahmy Hindman, said that our project brings products to the market that detect weeds from non-weeds and selectively apply chemicals only to weeds, while reducing chemical input. It is on the market. Deer. In addition, the work enabled the combine’s vision-based automated control system to optimize processing settings for wheeled factories to minimize grain loss during harvesting.

An important lesson for the company is the importance of keeping in mind customer needs and wants. According to Hindman, we are working tirelessly to help our customers develop their businesses and feed the world.

Levi Strauss: The company’s early projects were in response to the blockade of Covid-19 in Europe. Levi Stratus sought a way to manage inventory heaps. To this end, the company has collected its own dataset of dynamic price elasticity and applied AI to it.

This was a small project, but it was able to grow quickly. Tested at 11 German stores in May 2020, it has expanded to 17 European countries by October. This system was also used on 11/11 Single Day in China.

Louis DiCesari, Global Head of Data, Analytics and AI for Levi Strauss, has three pieces of advice from this experience. First, select real commercial issues that are in line with your company’s strategic priorities and put them together in actionable steps. Second, don’t get too absorbed in having perfect data and technology or using the latest algorithms. Instead, we adopt agile, provide the minimum viable product, continuously measure impact, and iteratively add new features. And, of course, set a vision, communicate progress towards that vision to the entire organization, and seek feedback.

DiCesari attributed AI to the ability of enterprises to accelerate innovation and move faster than ever before. In 2021, we will provide more value, support all countries and functions of the enterprise, inject data and AI throughout the business, enable new ways of working, continue to streamline processes, and at the same time assets. Aims to digitize.

