I explained what the ending of Resident Evil Village was.





Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated video games in 2021, Resident Evil Village will confuse viewers to the very end. As mentioned in the Resident Evil Village review, we absolutely loved the game’s stunning visuals and impressive boss battles. And now that the fans have had enough time to play the game at least once, it’s time to worry about what’s finally happening.

Even after more than a decade of vicious lycan attacks and mind-boggling horrors, the ending may seem confusing even to the most enthusiastic fans of the franchise. Be careful if you haven’t had a chance to play the game yet, as you can find some of the major spoilers for the biggest plot points in Resident Evil Village below.

Resident Evil Village Ending Description: How It Starts

To understand what happens at the end of the game, you first need to figure out what led to the confusing conclusions.

Towards the end of the previous chapter, Resident Evil, Ethan Winters defeated his main adversary, Evelyn, after which he and his wife, Mia, became a fan favorite of Chris Redfield (now Blue). I work at Umbrella).

After what happened at Baker Farm, Winters hid for three years before giving birth to a baby girl named Rosemary, but then moved to Eastern Europe.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Unfortunately for Ethan, the “happy ending” didn’t last that long. At the start of Resident Evil Village, Ethan and his wife will be treated again for a visit from their dear friend Chris, who will soon shoot Mia. Chris and his associates on the BSAA (UN-approved Task Force, Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance) kidnap Baby Rose and pack unconscious Ethan into a truck. The game really begins when Ethan finds himself awake in the middle of the forest following a violent attack on a truck in transit.

Ethan encounters a mysterious village, where he is ambushed by a horde of villagers, including a ferocious Lycan. In an attempt to save her daughter from evil rule, Ethan must embark on a journey to see him encounter inhuman creatures and the mysteries of various horrors.

Resident Evil Village Ending Description: The Role of Mother Miranda

Towards the end of the game, we learn that Miranda, a mother who is often talked about (and never seen) about the village “goddess”, impersonates Mia at the beginning of the game. Her intention was to steal the young rosemary and use her as a host body to revive her deceased daughter, Eva. Mirandas’ plan is to turn Rose into crystals, divide her into four glass flasks, and distribute them to Mirandas’ four adopted “children”, Lady Arsina di Mitresk, Donna Benevient, Salvatore Morrow, and Karl Heisenberg. Consists of doing.

Duke, a cheerful merchant in the game, tells Ethan that “the essence of the roses is still intact” and that you can save your daughter by collecting all four flasks and placing them on the village altar. The reason why Miranda divided the rose into flasks is not explained.

After defeating all four “lords” and regaining all four pieces of his daughter, Ethan finally met the game’s big bud, Mother Miranda. But Ethan doesn’t beat her completely. Instead, Miranda’s mother tore the heart from his chest, which should have killed him.

Squint to see Mother Miranda. (Image credit: Capcom)

But instead of dying, Ethan is greeted by the vision of Evelyn, the adversary of the previous game. He reveals that he has been infected with the E virus since he was dead all the time and was killed by Jack Baker during opening hours of the previous game. Finally, the game describes how Ethan was able to reattach his forearms early in the game using willpower and a few drops of medicine.

While Ethan agrees with his existence (or lack thereof), Chris fights through the defenses of Mother Mirandas and enters her lab. There he comes across evidence of how Resident Evil Village (and Resident Evil: Resident Evil) is tied to the larger universe. Mirandas’ notes show that she was previously the leader and inspiration of Dr. Oswell E. Spencer. Oswell E. Spencer later founded Umbrella Corporation to develop the T virus that launched the event for the entire Resident Evil series. .. Spencer also seems to have come up with the idea of ​​an umbrella logo from an altar in the village.

When Chris rescues the real Mia from her hideout, Ethan becomes obsessed with life, defeats Miranda, and stops her evil plans. Dying Ethan volunteers to stay behind and sacrifice himself to explode a source of the mold virus known as Megamisete while Chris, Mia, and the newly returning Rose flee by helicopter. I will.

Resident Evil Village Ending Description: Post-Credit Scene

In the post-credit scene of Resident Evil Village, an adult Rosemary Winters is on a bus to visit Ethan’s tomb on his birthday. Rose is seen wearing the father’s jacket that Ethan wrapped her just before his ultimate sacrifice, and the Miass wedding ring that he had previously seen in the hallucinations created by Donna Benevient. I will.

After placing flowers on his tombstone, Rose’s sentimental moment is rudely interrupted by someone who looks like a BSAA agent. The agent mockingly calls her “Ibrin”. This gets angry when Rose threatens to use “power that even Chris is unaware of.”

(Image credit: Capcom)

As the cutscene shows, Rosemary is clearly monitored by the BSAA during the encounter with the agent, and the sniper’s condition is that he has a “clear shot” to eliminate Rose if necessary. You can hear it. However, when the agent noticed a mysterious similarity between Rose and his deceased father, the two quickly resolved the misunderstanding, got into the car, and drove the car. The scene ends when you see the lonely silhouette slowly moving towards the car.

Now this is where things get really interesting. When players zoom in on a mysterious person using photo mode during this closing cutscene, they see that Ethan Winters, without a jacket, is actually a model approaching the vehicle. It’s entirely possible that Capcom wanted to use the silhouette of a typical average-height male character, so it’s unclear if this was done intentionally. But this raises the question, can Ethan somehow still be “alive”? It’s definitely possible because he’s been technically dead all the time.

Did you explain that the ending of Resident Evil Village will bring Ethan back?

Like the movie The Sixth Sense, the game foresaw a big revelation that the protagonist was dead many times. The first example of this was the first moment of the game when Ethan was sleeping baby Rosemary at home-when interacting with Ethan’s laptop, he was still part of him “still trapped.” “That hell hole in Louisiana reveals a diary entry stating that he feels”, he was first infected with the E virus from the Baker family.

Another strange observation we encountered occurred when Ethan was captured by Lady Dimitresk and her daughters. After a 9-foot-tall vampire woman takes a sip of his blood, she says it’s a bit “old” taste, pretty rude.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Shortly thereafter, Ethan encounters a village hag as soon as the protagonist defeats Dimitresk. When he heard that he was “almost dead,” he began to think about how the man was “almost dead.” strange.

Although the end of the game clearly indicates that “the story of the father is over”, it is highly likely that players will dominate Ethans’ daughter Rose in future games. However, while the development of the next Resident Evil is a rose story, it cannot be denied that Ethan may still play a role.

Given the off-screen death situation at Ethans, it’s very likely that you can expect a comeback or a small cameo somewhere. After all, this is a world of biohazard, and characters tend not to stay dead. As my colleague Henry T. Casey told me, “If you can’t see the corpse, you can’t bet on the return.”

Resident Evil Village Ending Description-What’s Next?

Considering the post-credit scene of Resident Evil Village, we can expect Rose to play the role of Ethans as the main character. You may see Rose developing the “Evelyn-like” power that Miranda hinted at. Chris Redfield employs some sort of “mentor” role to help control her power.

(Image credit: Capcom)

However, the development of Resident Evil 9 may still be years away, and do you often see Chris following up on the BSAA’s alleged use of biological weapons in a very umbrella-corporate way? I don’t know.

The plot for the ninth game relies heavily on what’s revealed next, as we were still hoping for the release of the multiplayer Resident Evil Re: Verse and possible DLC. However, Resident Evil will be released in 2017 and Village will be released in 2021, so you may have to wait until at least 2025.

