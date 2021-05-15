Tim Draper May Move University From San Mateo | Local News





For many years, venture capitalist Tim Draper has seen California and the Bay Area as some of the best places for entrepreneurs.

However, as California’s ranking of educational and business locations declines, he believes cities like Austin are emerging as a fast-growing destination for entrepreneurs, and he moves Draper University from downtown San Mateo to Texas. I considered moving to the state capital.

According to Draper, I see Austin, Texas as a place to run a school.

Draper established Draper University in 2012 for commercial purposes at the former Benjamin Franklin Hotel in San Mateo, offering students an entrepreneurial program to develop their startup skills.

Mr Draper said the city’s over-regulation has urged him to consider relocating schools. In January, the San Mateo Planning Commission did not approve the glass elevators and stairs behind the Draper University building because of the need to protect the aesthetics of the historic downtown building. Draper said the decision was a blow to him and the university.

It was a bad idea to drive us out of San Mateo, Draper said.

Tech startup investors have already launched the Draper Startup House in the coworking space Austin and are planning to invest more in the region. Drapers have not established a timeline for potential relocations, and schools are considering where to run their classes and entrepreneurship programs, so they will continue to run an online program called hero training. Draper said the school plans to hold a session in July and the future is uncertain as to where the classes will be.

In the future, it could be Austin, Texas. But it may take some time for us to get into the building, Draper said.

Draper spends some of his childhood on the peninsula and wants to continue his business in San Mateo, citing Redwood City as an example of a peninsula city that supports business. He believes that the glass elevator is a fun project that will delight the residents of San Mateo.

I hope they come back and tell me they can have an elevator. I want you to be here. That would be great. If they don’t want something fun, we’re not going to attract entrepreneurs, Draper said.

Draper said California and the Bay Area are not guaranteed to be always successful, as other states continue to foster a creative environment for startups and entrepreneurs. He quoted a conversation with some students at Draper University. So he asked how many people would move to Texas to start a business, and everything went up.

I’m always thinking 15 years ahead. California doesn’t look as good as Texas, Florida, or a state that encourages new things, Draper said.

California is at the forefront of innovation because it’s state-of-the-art and new technology, according to Draper, but other places like Texas are more business-friendly, citing a recent trip to Texas. And suitable for helping.

According to Draper, there are new ways to operate the 3D-printed homes and those who are experimenting, and the experiments are allowed.

Earlier this year, the Draper Hero Institute launched the Draper Innovation Index (DII) to help entrepreneurs in universities and elsewhere identify the best areas for their business, to see the activity, environment and momentum of entrepreneurs in each country. I’ve understood. DII is the perfect place to start a business, where entrepreneurs and startups are most likely to succeed, why some areas work, and where entrepreneurs should consider finding a tech startup. Contains information about.

According to Draper, the government needs to improve, recognizing that there are many options if you want to start a business.

Dr. Wallace Walrod, Ph.D., in Regional Economics at the University of California, Irvine, said he was DHI’s Chief Economic Advisor and the index uses data from Bloomberg data. The Milken Institute, an independent economic think tank. And other data metrics. DII plans to launch a state-specific section in the future. California remains number one in the innovation environment, according to Walrod, but Washington, Texas and Florida are catching up rapidly.

However, California lags behind in the areas of regulatory and tax environment. Draper said the decline in education in California would hurt employment and the Bay Area in the long run.

If we haven’t done everything we can for our students, we’re not carrying the ball here. According to Draper, there isn’t as much support for school choices as it is today.

