Innovations in X-ray experimentation and machine learning could reduce battery research and development for years





Berkeley Lab’s X-ray equipment has contributed to battery research using an innovative approach to machine learning to speed up the learning curve for the process of shortening the life of fast-charging lithium batteries.

The researchers used the Berkeley Institute’s Advanced Light Source. This is a synchrotron that produces light in the range from infrared to X-ray, and in dozens of simultaneous experiments, a chemical imaging technique called scanning transmission electron microscopy (STXM) was performed in the following states: .. -A state-of-the-art ALS beamline named COSMIC.

The researchers also adopted “in-situ” X-ray diffraction at another synchrotron, SLAC’s Stanford synchrotron radiation source. It tried to reproduce the state that exists in the battery and provided a multi-particle battery model. All three forms of data have been combined in a format that helps machine learning algorithms learn battery-powered physics.

Typical machine learning algorithms look for images that match or do not match images in the training set, but in this study, researchers apply deeper datasets from experiments and other sources to make them more sophisticated. The result was made possible. Researchers say this is the first time the brand’s “scientific machine learning” has been applied to battery cycling. This study was recently published in Nature Materials.

This study benefited from the ability of the COSMIC beamline to identify the chemical state of approximately 100 individual particles, made possible by COSMIC’s high-speed, high-resolution imaging capabilities. Young-Sang Yu, an ALS research scientist who participated in the study, said that each selected particle was imaged in about 50 different energy steps during the cycling process, resulting in a total of 5,000 images.

Data from ALS and other experiments were combined with data from mathematical models of fast charging and information about the chemistry and physics of fast charging and incorporated into machine learning algorithms.

“I taught the computer how to choose or learn the right equation, the right physics, rather than just inputting data into the computer to understand the model directly, as we did in the previous two studies. “” Said a postdoctoral fellow at Stanford University. Research co-author Stephen Dongmin Kang.

Patrick Herring, Senior Research Scientist at Toyota Research Institute, who helped with this work through the Accelerated Materials Design and Discovery program, said: Design a better battery material. “

See also: Jungjin Park, Hongbo Zhao, Stephen Dongmin Kang, Kipil Lim, Chia-Chin Chen, Young-Sang Yu, Richard D. Braatz, David A. Shapiro Zhao Hongbo, Michael F. Tony, Martin Z. Basant, William C. Chu, March 8, 2021, Nature Materials DOI: 10.1038 / s41563-021-00936-1

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos