Endwalker will be available on November 23, 2021





Square Enix dropped some big news overnight as it learned that FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker would be available on November 23, 2021. Expansion from producer and director Naoki Yoshida. The company also dropped a trailer for a new epic movie about six minutes long, introducing a new race for the men on the VIERA TV and a new reaper job. You can check all three videos below. In addition to that, they announced the Endwalker Collector’s Box. With its details and some images, you can pre-order now.

By courtesy of Square Enix, a fourth expansion will be available in the game in November of this year.

For PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam players, the collector’s box can be ordered as a standalone product. Endwalker Digital Collector’s Edition can be pre-ordered on the PlayStation Store and Steam. The Endwalker Collector’s Box contains the following physical items: The standalone box does not come with a copy of the endwalker, in-game bonus items, or pre-order bonuses.

Endwalker Special Art Box – A unique glossy white inlaid box with illustrations of Hyderin and Zodiac by artist Yoshitaka Amano. Crafted Paladin Figure – An impressive high quality figure that introduces the Warrior of Light as a paladin, using the passage of weapons to protect allies from harm. The dimensions of the figure, including the base, are approximately W 6.10 “x D 8.46” x H 7.28 “(W 15.5cm x D 21.5cm x H 18.5cm). Art Collection and Frameset – 10 B5 sizes (approximately 7.2) “x 10.1” / 18.2cm x 25.7cm) Throughout the history of FINAL FANTASY XIV, art prints featuring key visuals from version 1.0 to Endwalker. The set also includes a frame to showcase your favorite images. AzemPin – A pin created to mimic the appearance of Azem’s crystals. Designed to fit in the palm of your hand in approximately 1 “x 1.2” (2.5cm x 3.0cm). Lopolit Mini Plush – Lopolit Mini Plush Version. The stuffed animal is about 6.5 “(16.5 cm) high. Visit the Endwalker Collector’s Box, courtesy of Square Enix.

In addition, FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker Digital Collector’s Edition will be available for pre-order from participating retailers and will include the following in-game bonus items:

In-game item: Allion Mount – A new mount designed to complement Paladin, the signature work of Endwalkers. In-Game Item: Windup Porom Minion – Porom, one of the young twins to join the party in FINAL FANTASY IV, arrives as a minion to share a new adventure. In-game item: Death Scythe: Reaper Weapon – Death Scythe from Final Fantasy XI will be available in Final Fantasy XIV as a reaper-only weapon.

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Players who pre-order End Walkers from participating retailers are eligible to receive the following pre-order bonuses:

Early Access-Early Access is scheduled to begin on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 1 am (PST), allowing users to play Endwalker prior to its official release. In-game items: Memphina Earrings – Gorgeous earrings with a moon-inspired design. This handy earring has attributes that change according to the user’s class / work and current level when equipped, and increases EXP by 30% up to level 80 when worn. In-Game Item: Windup Palom Minion – One of the young twins attending the party in FINAL FANTASY IV, Palom arrives as a minion to share new adventures.

The pre-order bonus code is delivered at the time of pre-ordering the end walker and is ready to use. In-game items will be delivered before launch, so anyone who pre-orders Endwalker should use Memphina earrings to catch up with level 80 before the extended release is released on November 23, 2021. I can.

