Male VIERA joined the lineup in FINAL FANTASY 14 and other announcements announced at the Fan Festival

The FINAL FANTASY 14 fan festival began with a wealth of information, including the latest expansions and the future of FINAL FANTASY 14 as a whole, and endwalkers became a hot topic.

The event began with a two-hour keynote led by series director Naoki Yoshida and folklore developer Michael Cristofer Koji Fox. The two interacted with viewers participating in the live stream to discuss some of the features that game fans can look forward to.

FINAL FANTASY 14 Male VIERA

According to PC Invasion, some of the key features discussed included Endwalker’s major city-states, Old Charlayan, and other locations, including the Near East region of Tabin and Razathan.

The region of the moon was also briefly introduced under the name Mare Lamentrum.

Just before the keynote was over, Naoki Yoshida gave another surprise to the fans who stayed until the announcement was over. A surprise that took two years to produce.

The trailer, which lasted a minute and a half, was dropped and featured an existing VIERA race that was added alongside the Shadowbringer’s Hrothgar race, with the clear difference that the VIERA was male.

Before it became clear, all VIERA races were women and men’s races did not participate in the main game.

As posted on the Twitter account, male Viera exists in video game folklore as a guardian of the forest, not in the public eye or against females.

Fan’s favorite news

FINAL FANTASY 14’s annual fan festival began on May 14th with the game’s next expansion pack, Endwalker.

Square Enix typically hosts three fan festivals a year, one in Japan, another in Europe, and a third in the United States, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, this event is one. Integrated into two streaming events.

Video game producer Naoki Yoshida has revealed new information from the Endwalker expansion, which will be released in the fall, Polygon reported.

A full trailer of Endwalker was released during the stream, showing what the character was doing and a beautiful new area of ​​Eorza that the game would explore. He also showed that Zenos is using the new Scythe DPS weapon.

After months of teasing with Yoshida’s shirt, fans finally knew what Endwalker’s second job was: Grim Reaper.

The new melee DPS uses a two-handed sickle weapon. In addition to the cool slashing attacks, it has ghost avatars from voids to help them fight.

To unlock the Reaper, you must own an Endwalker extension and have at least one job at level 70.

Old Sharayan will be the hub city of Endwalkers, just as Crystalium was for Shadowbringer and Kugane was for Stormblood.

This means that not only will this be a zone with access to shops and marketboards, but you are likely to spend most of your time there throughout the expansion.

Other new areas include Labrynithos, Garlemald, Thavnair, and Moon.

Labrynithos is a beautiful underground dome that emulates the outside world, and Garlemald is an area of ​​people that the Warriors of Light have strengthened.

The previous stream had already confirmed that Thavanir’s Radiz-at-Han was an extended new non-hub city, but fans were able to see a demo of the area in the keynote.

