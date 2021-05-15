Google Chrome will soon load pages faster on Windows, Linux and macOS





Google is working on updating Chrome, a web browser that speeds up clients on Windows, Linux and macOS.

According to the latest Windows report, Google plans to use Google Chrome 92 to introduce backforward caching support on desktop platforms.This feature has been available on Android for a long time and users[戻る]Or[進む]You can load the page instantly by clicking the button.

According to the publication, Google has been testing this feature for almost two years.

The backforward cache allows the user experience by keeping the page alive after the user leaves the page and reusing it for session history navigation (browser back / forward buttons, history.back (), etc.). It is a browser function that improves. Navigation instant. Google explained that the pages in the cache would freeze and would not execute JavaScript.

Step-by-step introduction

The exact release date has not yet been determined, but Google Chrome 92 is expected to arrive in the coming months.

In contrast to using the OriginTrial method to test new services, Google will gradually introduce it. This means that some users may get functionality faster than others. However, if you can’t wait, you can manually enable it from Chrome’s flag menu.

This feature has already shipped for Android. According to Google, they want to start experimenting with backforward caching in a desktop environment.

Similar features have been supported for many years on both Firefox and Safari on both desktop and mobile platforms, the company explained in a detailed breakdown.

