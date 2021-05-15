This large town has reduced Covid’s deaths by 50%





Dungarpur, a small town in Rajasthan, creates a success story by reducing Covid’s deaths by 50% with the aggressive approach of Punch, Salpunch, ward councilors, ANM, village committees and senior officials. Did.

These admins worked as a team, visiting each household, identifying everyone with COVID symptoms, and confirming that the medicated kit was distributed.

“More than 52% of hospital beds have been emptied in the area since we launched our intensive drive“ My Ward, My Village, My District Covid Free Campaign ”. In the early stages.

“In the last four days, a team of 30 employees visited a small village in the hills and identified 13,512 patients with ILI symptoms in the early stages. Medical kits were delivered to each one immediately without delay. it was done.

“The campaign helped reduce mortality,” said district collector Suresh Kumar Ola, adding that in many cases people were hiding Covid’s symptoms and were seen not wanting to share their illness or symptoms.

“Ultimately, it became serious in 4-6 days and needed to shift when oxygen levels dropped to 40-50.” Therefore, an innovative campaign to identify such patients in the preliminary phase. Started, quarantined and monitored at home. And they made them aware of the miraculous oxygen levels. “

“We teamed up with Salpunch, Wardpunch and others to visit 3,01,779 homes and survey 16,32,568 members. A total of 13,512 patients were identified with Covid-19 symptoms and 22,560. Medical kits were provided and 13,595 people were quarantined. The other 800 were taken to the health center.

Proning techniques were shared with patients and patients in home isolation were motivated. All these initiatives helped reduce mortality by 50%. Results have been seen in the last four days, with 8,389 patients positive in May, 297 positive on Friday, of which 235 recovered.

More than 200 patients were hospitalized in April, according to Ora, but have now dropped to about 150. Of the 305 beds available at the Covid Center, a total of 155 are available, and patients in need of them can also use oxygen. He added.

“People in need of medical assistance should come to the hospital and follow up further on those with ILI symptoms,” Ola added.

