SpaceX Starlink Internet Satellite for connecting to Google Cloud systems





SpaceX plans to build a Starlink Internet satellite constellation with the help of Google Cloud.

The two tech giants announced their collaboration on Thursday (May 13), providing data, cloud services, and applications to customers of Starlink, a company worldwide, from late 2021. The value of the transaction has not been disclosed.

The main impact on the increase of 1,500 constellations orbiting Starlink will include SpaceX building a ground station in the same location as the Google data center and connecting Starlink satellites to the existing Google Cloud infrastructure. SpaceX will install the first Starlink device in Google’s data center in New Albany, Ohio, a spokeswoman told The Verge.

SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell said in a statement, “By combining Starlink’s fast, low-latency broadband with Google’s infrastructure and capabilities, global organizations are as secure as modern organizations expect. It provides a fast connection. ”

Related: SpaceX Starlink satellite mega constellation launched in photo

The collaboration also plans to introduce new cloud services such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to determine which parts of the dataset will be sent to Earth. These computer services can reduce your bandwidth needs. SpaceX’s customers’ target markets are those who work in rural areas where the Internet often slows down.

According to SpaceNews, Google and SpaceX signed another big deal in 2015. Google has announced that it will spend $ 900 million on SpaceX “to support ongoing innovation in the areas of space transportation, reusability and satellite manufacturing.” From a perspective, this was four years before the first Starlink was launched in 2019, before SpaceX used a self-landing Falcon 9 rocket to reduce launch costs.

Microsoft, one of Google’s major competitors, also announced a cloud service agreement with SpaceX and SES in October 2020. At the time, the two companies said the deal would support Microsoft’s Azure Space cloud business, which operates from mobile data centers that can be deployed anywhere in the world.

Cloud partnerships are not uncommon in the space business, as companies are trying to reduce the cost of delivering information to more and more remote locations. For example, Amazon Web Services and Iridium Communications are collaborating on the Internet of Things to connect devices and objects (such as shipping containers) to broadband services for tracking and communication.

Starlink aims to provide broadband in areas where services were traditionally inadequate, but astronomers have warned about such mega-constellations. The concern is that bright satellites can cause problems for scientific observations that require wide-field research, such as the search for potentially dangerous asteroids. SpaceX is experimenting with ways to reduce the brightness of individual starlinks.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @ howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom and Facebook.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos