Echo Show 8 (2021) vs Echo Show 5 (2021): Which Amazon Smart Display is Right for You?





As Amazon released a whole new version of the smart display (the new Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5), I was able to peruse the specs and see the main differences that exist between the two.

These models replace the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 released a few years ago and also come with some major upgrades.

Amazon has now created a new version of the smallest smart display. The Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 can be pre-ordered and have all the details you need to decide which one to choose while waiting for a full review.

The new Amazon Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s most affordable smart display, priced at $ 84.99 / £ 74.99 / AU $ 119. This is actually $ 5 / £ 5 / AU $ 30 higher than the current Echo Show 5 price launched in June 2019.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is priced at $ 129.99 / £ 119.99 / AU $ 199.00. This is the same price as the current version of the Echo Show 8, which was first released in September 2019.

Amazon is known for discounting its devices throughout the year, especially during Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, so we expect to see discounts on these new smart displays later this year.

(Image credit: Amazon) Design

Both the new Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 retain the same design as the current version. There is a color screen on the front and a wedge-shaped screen covered with cloth to house the speakers on the back.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 naturally has a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 960 x 480, and the Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 800.

The Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s most compact 14.8 x 8.6 x 7.3 smart display, while the Echo Show 8 is only slightly larger, 20 x 13.59 x 9.91. Both fit comfortably under a bedside table or living room lamp. ..

Echo Show 8 is available in a variety of colored fabrics. Dark gray charcoal and Glacier white are ok … white. The Echo Show 5 has options for both of these colors and dark blue.

(Image credit: Amazon) Camera

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2021) has the same 1-megapixel camera as the first-generation 5.5-inch Echo Show, but the Echo Show 8 (2021) has undergone a major camera upgrade and is now 13 It is equipped with a megapixel camera. In fact, we found the same thing at Echo Show 10.

This camera also has the same pan and zoom features as the Echo Show 10. This means that during a video call, you’ll always see it in the center of the frame, even if you move around during the call (as well as the features recently introduced in the new iPad Pro 2021).

Both the Echo Show 5 (2021) and Echo Show 8 (2021) cameras can also be used as home security cameras, so you can check in properties from the Alexa app. This is another feature that first debuted. At Echo Show 10.

For those who value privacy, both new smart displays also have a physical camera and microphone switch that turns off these features.

(Image credit: Amazon) Speaker and microphone

In terms of sound quality, the more compact size of the Echo Show 5s is reflected in the sound quality. The 1.65-inch speakers aren’t as powerful as the Echo Show 8s dual 2-inch speakers with passive bass radiators.

However, this is not really a problem, as neither smart display is likely to be used as the main listening device, and both speakers are sufficient for some background music.

The Echo Show 5 sleeve has one ace. The 3.5mm audio output socket shape allows you to connect external speakers to improve sound quality. Unfortunately, the Echo Show 8 has no audio. This is a little strange.

(Image credit: Amazon) Verdict

When it comes to responding to queries and commands, both Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 match equally as voice assistants. However, if size is one important difference and you plan to use one of these models as a regular video calling device, the Show 8 13MP camera has significantly improved speaker functionality. Along with the enhancement, it becomes a real attraction. ..

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a smart display? A smart display is equipped with a smart speaker with a touch screen, so you can not only get a voice response from the built-in voice assistant, but also display information on the screen.

Like the best smart speakers, the smart display has a built-in voice assistant that can answer a variety of questions. So whether you want to know what the weather is like, listen to the latest news headlines, or get an overview of the day, these assistants can help. You can also play your favorite music and videos and answer general knowledge questions.

Use your smart display to make video and audio calls, view your favorite photos and act as a digital photo frame, or control smart home gadgets such as home security cameras, smart lights, and smart plugs. You can also. Your home.

How do you use it? The smart display has a built-in microphone that keeps you listening to wake words (phrases that enliven your voice assistant). For Amazon smart displays, the most common wake word is “Alexa”, but you can change it to “Echo” or “Computer” in the app.

As soon as you say a wake word, you can follow it with a query or command. You can also use the touch screen to access some features and apps.

Where can I use the smart display? The smart display is the main power source, so it can be used anywhere in the house with a plug socket. The small and compact smart display is the perfect size to use as a bedside alarm clock, but the ability to display recipes on the screen makes it a great kitchen timer for many to use in the kitchen as well.

