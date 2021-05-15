Molson Brewmboni, Ikea’s Plant-based Promise





Happy weekend! Hopefully you can catch up with some interesting news in the food technology field during this lovely spring weekend. This week we’ve put together a story about new ingredients used to determine seafood spoilage, the invention of Molson Canada’s beer cooler vacuum, IKEA’s food accelerator program, and the search for start-ups that disrupt the retail sector.

If you haven’t heard of it, The Spoon will host “ArticulATE: The Food Robotics Summit” on Tuesday, May 18th. The event is approaching, so get your tickets now!

Scientists create color-changing ingredients to detect seafood spoilage

German and Chinese scientists have used inspiration from chameleons to create color-changing materials to show that seafood has gotten worse. The new material incorporates a luminous body that glows and changes color when exposed to a variety of factors, including changes in pH temperature. Scientists put test strips of material in boxes of fresh shrimp and fish for 50 hours, storing one box at 14 degrees and the other at 86 degrees. The 14 degree box test strip remained red (indicating that the seafood was still fresh), while the 86 degree box strip turned bright green (indicating rotting).

Molson Canada designs hybrid beer coolers and vacuum cleaners

Cleaning the house and drinking beer harmonize well (especially if you don’t have to leave the couch), and this week Molson Canada vacuumed part of the beer cooler to accommodate it. The robot, called the “Molson Brewmboni”, holds four Molson Canadian tallboys and acts as an autonomous vacuum cleaner. The NHL (National Hockey League) is mostly virtualized for Canadian fans for the second year in a row, so the invention was created with the hope of emulating the familiar sound of Zamboni on hockey rinks. .. Unfortunately, it is not available for purchase, but may be available on the product website in the future. Meanwhile, the company is providing CAD files for robot vacuums to anyone interested in building their own.

Photos from the Ikea website

IKEA launches accelerator program to reach its goal of providing 50% plant-based foods

Last year, IKEA announced that by 2025, 50% of its menu items and 80% of packaged foods would be vegan. To take a step towards that goal, the Scandinavian chain has launched the Food Innovation Accelerator Program. The program is looking for food startups that focus on sustainable solutions and the ability to expand their plant-based food business. Ikea currently has several vegan options such as plant-based hot dogs and “plant balls,” as well as meatball alternatives made from oat and peas protein.

Photo by Phil Hearing of Unsplash

Sonae Mc is looking for a start-up to confuse the retail sector

Sonae Mc, a Portuguese food retail market chain, is currently accepting applications for the second edition of Disrupt Retail. The company aims to find start-ups with a particular focus on categories such as health and wellness, e-commerce, crowdsourcing, sustainability and personalized shopping experiences. Accepted people receive mentorship, in-store testing of technology, access to a network of partners, and exposure to potential investors. The application is open until June 30th on the Disrupt Retail website.

