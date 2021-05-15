Apple’s trial made Roblox nervous enough to make some strange and specific changes





Last week, at the Epic V. Apple trial, there was a very strange moment when Apple was pressed by Roblox. This is a very popular game that has just been released and is a huge hit on many platforms, including iOS.

The question raised by Apple was why Roblox was an exception if the policy prohibiting Epic Game Store from being on iOS was to disallow game stores in the App Store. The game included hundreds of thousands of games created by players and full development studios, so it seemed to technically break Apple’s own rules.

The explanation of the apple was strange. They sought to claim that games created by creators or developers at Roblox are experiences, not games. That semantics was trying to justify why Roblox wasn’t struggling, but the Epic Game Store (or other game portals like the Xbox Cloud Gaming) can’t have its own app. Later, Apple tried to get Epic to admit that games created within Fortnite were also an experience and didn’t feed.

Now something pretty strange has happened.

Roblox sought to match Apple’s story here. They went through games and websites, began replacing all variants of the word game and play, and adopted Apple’s unique experience phrasing, among other changes. Discovered by Taylor Hurst, we have:

Game> Continue Experience Play> Continue Playing Friends> Friends Access Game (Category Label)> Join Game> Join Play> Active

It’s not clear if Roblox did this preemptively. They didn’t want Apple to decide to be in line with our policy, so Roblox had to be kicked out of the store. Or Apple contacted them directly about it, but I don’t think it’s true. This seems like a move to cover themselves and avoid future conflicts with Apple, as Tim Sweeney doesn’t feel like choosing a fight, unlike Epic. Also, I don’t want to be banished from iOS by pretending to be a game store. Within the App Store, it is one of the core beliefs of the Apple V. Epic case.

But of course, Roblox isn’t ashamed to be a portal to a ton of user-created games, and it’s a weird and mere farce because it’s the whole concept. I took this picture at a local grocery store a week ago.

So do these cards say they’ll discover millions of experiences at Roblox in another week? I’m joking, but it may literally be the nonsense that’s happening right now.

I don’t like Roblox succumbing to Apple, so I think Epic is right to emphasize them as an exception to the game store. We’ll change all the terminology we need, but the basic nature of Roblox remains the same. We hope Roblox joins Epic to help drive a more open App Store. Instead, they are doing whatever this is.

