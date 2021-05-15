The comfort of my pandemic? Google review.They are as compelling as any other TV drama | Louise Benson





Connections are often found in places you don’t expect most. Google Maps, which started out as a simple navigation tool, is unlikely to be a treasure trove of humor and conspiracy in recent years. Many companies in my area were closed in most of the pandemics, so I decided to investigate them through reviews left online by others. I’m vaguely dreaming of a future vacation, crossing a foreign city from the couch and through a one-line description of the perfect snack bar.

From local bistro reviews to dry cleaners, I’ve come across a snatch of city life that’s as fascinating as any other sitcom. The whole saga is played in a few sentences, and I read the elaborate stories of love, fighting, division and makeup. The owners created a drama around them and chose us to express all their violence, starting a particularly ominous review of one of the bars: we spent the night in the hospital And my friend had to have surgery to fix his nose.

Some reviewers keep their business at an impossible standard. Common complaints include being unable to enter without a reservation on a busy night, prompt service from overworked staff, and even being unable to find a venue. Fortunately, patrons aren’t the only ones who have the opportunity to express themselves. The owner can also respond on his side of the story. One employee did not apologize for a brief response to the unfavorable evaluation of their service. Like a mirror, you get what you give. Another state: Your account has one review. My conclusion is that you are a stingy git, along with some advice for testing taste buds. Owners are often very grateful to those who have given long explanations in their defense and left positive feedback reminding them of the power these reviews can have.

Last year, I chatted more regularly than my family and friends with my three brothers who run a local corner shop on Hoxton Street in east London. Their store was the first business I took to review myself on Google Maps. An ardent evaluation of both their canned goods and their welcoming attitude. Recently, I went back to my review and found that a local minister responded with a bitter remorse about the spirit of the local community. In particular, he mentioned another former regular at my mother’s store, where he presided over the funeral more than four years ago. I cried because of an unexpected connection.

Since then, I’ve written some reviews of my favorite spots, both near and far. They are as casual and hyperbolic as they are really emotional. We hope that these will provide a little help to the companies that suffered the most during the pandemic, where the volatile nature of our relationship has never been more apparent.

Currently, we rarely find businesses that aren’t listed on Google Maps. This is a dark sign of how intertwined each time a US company takes a step in the real world. The reputation of small family-owned businesses is at a loss, but many of their critics are almost invisible and unexplainable. Google often portrays itself as a small business friend and provides them with the tools to reach new patrons, but the balance of power is severely upset in only one direction.

In last month’s article in Style Magazine The Cut, how New Yorkers defended their neighborhood joints by buying and wearing branded souvenirs and merchandise from diners and Bodegas (a city equivalent to a corner shop). I explained how it was. Since the beginning of the pandemic, writers claim that these items have changed from fashion statements to more political ones where wearing a shirt may mean saving the bar. I feel the same with reviews of Google Maps, which perform practical and iconic functions.

I know there are people like me there. I can see them in hundreds of reviews posted daily. Apart from the carefully selected feeds on social media, there can be vaguely embarrassing about our own online version that isn’t intended for anyone who knows us. Like eBay’s seller list, Gumtree ads, and Nextdoor posts, I use relatively anonymous freedom to write reviews. Even the owners of shops that exchange hospitality on a daily basis may not think that they are themselves. Beyond transactions, these reviews talk about accidental encounters and fleeting intimacy in our daily lives.

