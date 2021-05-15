Steam’s official PlayStation page leaks more games on PC





The PlayStation Steam page protects the hidden information in the next chapter of the PlayStation Studios title that appears on your PC.

It’s been a while since Sony decided to launch many major first-party PlayStation-only titles on PC. Horizon Zero Dawn was a great start in this new direction, but next week’s launch of Days Gone will expand PlayStation Studios’ presence on the PC. But that obviously won’t end here.

Recently, Sony has created an official PlayStation Steam page under the name PlayStation Studios, showing all the games available on PCs offered by Sony Interactive Entertainment’s first-party studios. Interestingly, this page contains some hidden details about the upcoming titles of your PC.

How can I find out more games coming to my PC from PlayStation Studios?

That’s very easy. Go to Steam’s PlayStation Studios page and go to[バージョン情報]Just click on the tab. There is a section showing that there are 41 games on Steam in PlayStation Studios.Here on the page[ホーム]Returning to the tab, only 28 titles are available on the page, including 3 games and 21 extensions.

41 games and enhancements available on Steam with PS Studios

With a little calculation, you can quickly see that the 13 titles remain invisible. Currently, this page has not yet counted Days Gone. We know that Days Gone doesn’t have story-driven extensions, but it may contain many cosmetic extensions, such as a crossover with Death Stranding.

Even if Helldivers, Predator Hunting Grounds, and Days Gone receive new DLC in the future, it’s hard to believe they can fill all 13 gaps.This probably means that there are a few or more PlayStation Studios titles on the PC, and they are[バージョン情報]It will appear on the tab, which means that Sony is already registered on Steam.

PlayStation Studios has a lot of great candidates for launching PCs in the future. From SuckerPunchsGhostof Tsushima to the recently released Returnal.

What do you think of the next PlayStation-only title that could hit Steam faster than others? Please let us know in the comments.

Can you tell us anything about this article?

Mehrdad is a Senior Staff Writer for Dual Shockers. He started writing about video games when he was in high school. He’s probably one of the rare Rainbow Six Siege fans who has installed and updated the game on all available platforms.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos