Google defends work visas for 90,000 immigrants, most of whom are women, in court filings

(New York) — Google has taken a public position in support of immigration rights, filed Friday, aimed at protecting the ability of approximately 90,000 immigrants, most of whom are women, to work in the United States. ..

Google led a coalition of technology companies in submitting Amikas briefs (or so-called “court friends” documents) to support the work permits of highly skilled workers entering the United States on H-1B visas ..

This application is related to a long-standing legal attempt to terminate the H-4EAD program, which grants work permits to spouses with H-1B visas commonly used in the technology industry.

“In other words, we aim to end the ability of highly skilled immigration partners to work in the United States,” Google’s vice president of legal affairs, Catherine Lacabella, said in a blog post on Friday. She added that the H-4 EAD program provided work permits to more than 90,000 people, more than 90% of whom were women.

“The pandemic is already having a disproportionate impact on women, and ending this program will only make things worse, leading to career disruption and loss of wages,” Lacabella added. “In addition, if the program is lost, the real effect is to welcome a person to work in the United States, but make it difficult for his spouse to work.”

“It hurt their families, affects our ability to compete for talent, and harms our economy,” she wrote.

More than 20 companies participate in Amikas Briefs, including industry leaders such as Amazon, Apple, IBM, Microsoft and Reddit.

The court filings claim that “H-4 visa holders-like H-1B spouses-are highly educated and highly skilled groups”, H-4 visa holders. 99% have a university degree and nearly 60% have a master’s degree or above. At the end of the program, he briefly states, “It causes serious financial harm and trauma to tens of thousands of individuals across the country.”

In addition, these workers claim to help boost US innovation, drive the economy, and stay US competitive, especially within the tech sector.

Finally, the program’s unemployment of domestic workers is estimated to be offset by “6,800 jobs created by H-4 entrepreneurs who set up companies and employ American workers.” ..

The proceedings related to Amikas Briefs stem from a lawsuit first filed in 2015 by a group of American workers claiming to have lost their jobs to foreign workers due to a visa program. The proceedings were put on hold when the Trump administration threatened a major overhaul of the visa program, but the court battle resumed in a district court in Washington, DC, where the tech giant Amikas Brief was submitted.

La Cavela writes that the work of an immigration advocate company is personal and: “

“Ending this program will hurt families and undermine the US economy in critical moments,” she added.

