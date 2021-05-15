How new trends and innovations in the automotive industry open up opportunities for startups





In the modern world, innovation is transforming every industry rapidly, and the automotive industry is no exception. Innovation and adoption are bringing new trends to the dramatic 100-year-old automotive ecosystem. It is no exaggeration to say that a new car will look like a four-wheeled computer or smartphone.

The pace of modern production is staggering. Regarding this, McKinsey’s senior partner Ashutosh Padhi said: The automotive industry will experience more turmoil in the next decade than in the last 50 years.And that’s not all [the] Car head unit.About that [the] The production process and the time to its market.

Environmental consideration can be the most important benefit of new trends and innovations in the automotive industry. This includes reducing emissions, tidying roads, and reducing accidents.

PwC created acronym ease in one of their studies. It is electrified, autonomous, shared, connected and updated annually as it expands.

Let’s take a look at new trends and innovations in the automotive segment from three perspectives: manufacturer, society and users.

Electric vehicle (AV)

The concept of electric vehicles has been around for a long time, and companies like Tesla have made great strides in this area. While the future of fossil fuels looks bleak, electric vehicles (EVs) are an ideal alternative fuel and a global environmental roadmap to zero emissions.

However, EV itself is not the solution. This solution goes beyond just using electricity, as 90% of the world’s electricity is produced using coal, which only transfers pollution from one source to another. To follow the path of zero emissions, EVs need to be operating on renewable energy sources such as solar energy.

This means more EV adoption will address issues such as high prices, battery shortages, inadequate charging infrastructure, vehicle electrification, powering renewable energy-based charging grids, and solar mount self-charging. is needed.

Self-driving car or self-driving car

Self-driving cars will be game changers. It will change the way we have been using cars for about 100 years. We will deploy self-driving cars by utilizing technologies such as IoT, AI (artificial intelligence), and AR (augmented reality). This seemed like a utopian concept until recently.

Tesla, Google and Uber are playing a major role in the realization of self-driving cars. The self-driving car market is projected to grow at a fast pace, and investment may continue to flow in, especially in the development of further applications. This will completely redefine the use of individual mobility platforms and revolutionize technology, society, government systems, and human behavior.

AV Fleet aims to extend the range of last mile deliveries, reduce downtime and make public transport relatively smooth and secure. AV is equipped with advanced recognition technologies such as AI-enhanced computer vision to identify obstacles along the route and reduce driver fatigue and accidents due to negligence.

Shared vehicle

For both car sharing and ride hailing, the vehicle does not require a driver. However, from a business model perspective, car-sharing users choose a particular product brand for a particular vehicle, while ride-haling users are interested in a particular transportation service rather than a vehicle as a product.

Although not exactly this argument, CaaS (Car as a Service) or Maas (Mobility as a Service) is another trend emerging in the automotive ecosystem. CaaS or Maas is a subscription model, an improvement over the leasing model that is already in place.

However, the main advantage of CaaS or MaaS is the flexibility of the user to change or upgrade the car as needed. It will be the perfect model for those looking for car sharing. MaaS and CaaS discourage unused vehicles. Such solutions meet the requirements of cities and businesses without adding new vehicles. This reduces fleet waiting times and pollution from gasoline and diesel vehicles, turning capital investment into operating costs.

Connected car

KPMG cites digitization and connectivity as one of the key trends that will change the future of driving. 5G technology seems to accelerate this soon.

Networking the vehicle with the outside world is the concept of a connected car. It could be a network using 5G technology, another vehicle or transportation system, or a network of vehicle occupants and the outside world. This is where all kinds of new technology tools come together to play a vital role in creating new and improved user experiences.

New high-end vehicles come with a tamper-proof digital ID that is different from traditional vehicles in the network. It also makes it easy to track vehicle data for a variety of use cases, including transportation systems, government data, insurance, driver safety, predictive maintenance, and vehicle management. Sharing vehicle data is useful not only for individual customers, but for the entire mobility ecosystem.

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Artificial intelligence technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, and computer vision are being applied to robot automation in the automotive industry. These technologies help guide self-driving cars, manage fleets, improve driver safety, and improve services such as vehicle maintenance, inspection, and insurance. AI is also being applied to smart car manufacturing, helping to accelerate production speeds and reduce costs.

Big data and data analysis

In the age of big data, advanced data analytics support a variety of decisions throughout the vehicle life cycle. The data collected from the vehicle enables predictive maintenance, informs managers about the vehicle and alerts relevant authorities in the event of an accident. In addition, customer automotive data is being applied to promote, supply chain optimization, and enhance product design for new vehicles.

Human-machine interface

As self-driving cars and connected cars change the landscape of the vehicle, the way drivers interact with the vehicle using human-machine interfaces (HMIs) such as voice-based or tactile feedback and virtual assistants will change radically. The driver’s control of the vehicle through such an interface makes the driving experience safer and more enjoyable.

Blockchain

Blockchain finds multiple applications by sharing vehicle data over a secure network, enabling connectivity and shared mobility solutions such as vehicle allocation, urban transportation, and delivery. It can also be applied to validate the spare parts supply chain and to ensure that raw materials and spare parts are sourced exclusively from approved and approved sources.

Additive Manufacturing

For manufacturers, 3D printing supports the automotive industry in three main ways.

First, it enables rapid prototyping with 3D printed models that accelerate the design and testing stages of production. Second, manufacturers can print spare parts to suit their requirements. Finally, composite molding leads to lighter, stronger and more durable auto parts.

Internet of Things (IoT)

In the automotive industry, the IoT enables secure communication between vehicles and transportation infrastructure as well as between vehicles. This technology improves traffic safety, resolves traffic congestion, and reduces pollution and energy consumption with better fleet management.

Start-ups and start-ups are developing advanced sensing technologies to collect more data about the vehicle and help the vehicle understand its surroundings. This technology also automates the payment of fuel, services and tolls.Vehicles updated annually

The concepts of electrification, autonomy, connectivity and sharing lead to a rapid increase in the rate of innovation within the automotive industry. Five to eight year old model vehicles are a thing of the past in this sector, as new vehicles involve software as well as hardware.

The model range is updated annually to integrate the latest hardware and software development into existing models, as is done on computers and smartphones, for example. Due to the high cost of purchase, customers naturally cannot afford to buy a new car each year, so a short innovation cycle enters the market primarily through regular upgrades of existing cars.

Startup Opportunity

The above trends and innovations, primarily driven by Industry 4.0 solutions and tools, offer many opportunities for tech start-ups.

Gluon, an automotive technology startup, establishes vehicle interconnect networks to provide diagnostics, monitoring, software performance tuning, fleet management, and blockchain payment solutions. Their app allows companies to connect their vehicles with manufacturers, parts suppliers, repair shops, and other service providers in the network. IsraeliAutotalks is a semiconductor company specializing in vehicle-to-vehicle communication. The startup has developed a chipset that links vehicles to each other and an infrastructure that allows data to be shared between all vehicles, with key challenges such as communication reliability, security, positioning accuracy, and vehicle installation. Deal with. Aurora, a self-driving car technology startup, designs software. Hardware for self-driving cars. The company provides the full stack needed to deploy Level 4 autonomous systems, from sensor packages to software and data services. Another startup, Oryx, is developing a sensor system that allows vehicles to get a rich and accurate long-range view of their surroundings. Israeli start-ups have low-cost coherent LiDAR achieve the depth vision performance required for autonomous driving, have a better signal-to-noise ratio than scan systems, and data on both distance and speed at each point in the field of view. Claims to generate. Startup German Autolabs is building Chris, a digital AI assistant for drivers with advanced natural language features and gesture recognition technology. The combination of interoperable and scalable software platforms for cognitive support and retrofit hardware devices aims to democratize the latest connected car technology. The Otonomo Connected Car Data Marketplace is a dedicated platform for the secure exchange of connected car data between data and service providers. .. Israeli startups work with data providers such as vehicle OEMs and data consumers, including other service providers, to transform ecoted car data into a standardized format, making it easier to work with ecoted car data. I will. Swiss startup Wayray is a connected car. Augmented reality navigation systems allow drivers to view route-related information, emergency alerts, and personalized content information on the windshield. Cyber ​​Car is developing a blockchain-optimized connected car platform. The startup captures and signs the vehicle data at the source and stores the relevant notary and signature values ​​in an immutable blockchain. Startup Divergent 3D incorporates a 3D printed joint (NODE) ​​for connecting carbon fiber structural materials, resulting in a powerful chassis that can be assembled in minutes. Israeli startup StoreDot uses its own multifunctional electrode (MFE). The StoreDots Fast Charge Electric Vehicle Battery (FlashBattery) combines the two benefits of an energy storage solution by incorporating high power fast charge and high energy storage capabilities. FlashBattery can charge the vehicle in less than 5 minutes, so you can prepare for a journey of about 480km.

