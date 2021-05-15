FreightWaves LIVE @HOME Virtual Event, May 19-20





Its back and bigger than ever. After the 2020 volatility, FreightWaves LIVE @HOME will look at what to expect for the rest of the year.

Listen to pioneering entrepreneurs who can see opportunities on the horizon.

Watch transport and supply chain masters dive into the lessons learned through their successful careers.

This is the place for anyone looking to grow their career and influence in the world of supply chain, logistics and transportation.

Click here for free registration and more information

Featured speaker

JB Hunt Shelley, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Sherry Simpson began her career at JB Hunt after earning a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Arkansas in 1994. Since then, she has held numerous positions across various business segments, including the president of ICS. As President of ICS, Sherry has evolved this newly created business unit into the company’s fastest growing area, expanding the total number of services available and generating annual revenues of $ 92 million to $ 850 million. Increased above. Under Shelleys’ leadership, ICS has grown to over 850 employees at 42 field branch locations in the United States and Canada.

speaker

Adam Miller, President of Swift Transportation

Andrew Ladebausch, CEO of Reliance Partners

Angela Mankuzo, Vice President of Human Resources, AIT Worldwide Logistics

Sky Bitz Vice President Anton Albrand

Reliance Partners, Chief Sales Officer, Brandon Richards

Chad Ichelberger, President of Reliance Partners

ITG Transportation Services, CEO, Dan Kopp

ArcBest, Chief Customer Officer, Dennis Anderson

Drew McElroy, Co-Founder and Chairman of Transfix

Redwood, Chief Innovation Officer, Eric Rempel

Schneider, Logistics Services, Group Senior Vice President / General Manager, Erin Vanjiland

TriumphPay, Sales Manager, Vice President, Haley Evans

Jesse Merritt, Vice President of Sales, Reliance Partners

Loadsmart, Vice President of Operations, Jim Nicholson

Joel McGinley, Managing Director and Co-owner, Hubtek, LLC

John Pope, Chairman of Cargo Transporters

Rose Rocket, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Justin Bailie

Deep Cognition, Vice President of Marketing, Kate Curtin

Uber Freight, Operations Director, Kate Kaufman

SCS & DTS Ryder System, Inc. Kendra Phillips, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of New Products

Truckstop.com, Chief Revenue Officer, Kendra Tucker

Ketan Karkhanis, CPO, Turvo

Bringg, Vice President of Logistics, Larry Klein

Reliance Partner, COO, Laura Ann Howell

Reliance Partner, EVP and Head of International Logistics, Mark Vickers

Redwood Logistics, CEO, Mark Yeager

TriumphPay, Chief Strategy Officer, Melissa Forman

Mustafa Azizi, co-founder and CEO ZUUM

Button co-founder Nate Robert

Nathan Coil, Enterprise Account Executive, Front

Nerijus Experiment, VP, Global Ocean, Flexport

Trucker Tools, CEO and Founder Prasad Gollapalli

Robin Jaacks, SVP International Growth, project44

GlobalTranz, Chief Technology Officer, Russ Felker

Gatik, Head of Strategic Initiative, Sam Saad

Scott Bergern, Vice President and AMER GM, Travel, Transportation, Hospitality Vertical, Salesforce

TAI Software, Vice President of Sales, Sean McGillicuddy

Waymo, Product Manager, Shai Ben Nun

Reliance Partner, CFO and CRO, Tom Albrecht

ABF Freight President, Tim Thorne

Trey Griggs, Vice President-Lean Sales, Lean Stuffing

session

Among the topics discussed:

LPAAS as the future of FREIGHT TECH

Visibility 2.0: Discovering Opportunities in Rapidly Changing Markets

Exploring the future of FREIGHT TECH

Further Speed ​​Up: Innovation and Growth Strategy

Navigating unchartered areas in the transportation industry

Local relay business

Beyond More Complete Speed: Real Challenges The Face of a Logistics Provider

Importance of cyber security

Navigating volatile time

Strategies for navigating port congestion

How Sustainability Initiatives Drive Carrier Strategies

Capacity, drivers, and other challenges in the market

Level 5 autonomy on the road

How technology and innovation are key to navigating today’s supply chain

Great companies should always be in stealth mode

2021 Shipper of choice in partnership with ARC BEST

TECH IN ACTION: Cargo Carriers and SKYBITZ Partners for Smooth 3G Sunset Transition

Understanding Insurance – A Significant Problem in the Transportation Industry

Central Mile Autonomous Truck

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

