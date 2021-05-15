Tech stocks are slumping, but these three value stocks are just hitting their stride





Looking at the numbers in the headlines, the stock market seems to be doing well. The S & P 500 has risen by more than 10% annually, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a daytime high of over 35,000. Still, at the same time, last year’s market leaders (small cap tech stocks) were well below the market. Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETFs embody super-growth investments in many ways, but are declining by more than 15% annually.

Investors continue to shift from growth to income and value. So we asked some contributors about the stocks they thought were worth buying now. They chose United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), JELD-WEN (NYSE: JELD), and Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI).

Breakout value

Daniel Foelber: The UPS surge was extraordinary. It was one of only a handful of industrial stocks that grew and adjusted earnings across the pandemic. What’s more, one of the few companies in all sectors continues to grow in the post-pandemic environment. This dynamic movement is in stark contrast to other “pandemic plays” like Peloton. Peloton will not be able to exceed record highs in the coming years.

UPS company-to-consumer sales surged during the pandemic as more customers ordered online. But what makes UPS stand out is the ability to leverage SMEs looking to expand their e-commerce presence. This was an accelerated manufacturing trend during the pandemic.

UPS recently noted in its earnings announcement that SMB volumes reached new highs in the first quarter and continue to grow faster than larger customers. At the same time, UPS is seeing a recovery from customers in business-to-business transactions as the broader economy recovers.

The international segment complements this strong domestic performance. International was the secret weapon of UPS. Its operating margin is consistently between 20% and 25%, but UPS tends to achieve low double-digit margins overall. In the first quarter.

Without the international one, UPS would be moderately successful. However, UPS, which combines remarkable US domestic earnings growth with international earnings, is a breakout value stock that can fund that growth and increase dividends.

JELD-WEN

Lee Samaha (JELD-WEN): Investors in the door and window company JELD-WEN noticed a double-digit drop in stock prices on May 11. Reason? It results in a 10 million share offering by Onex Corporation, a major shareholder, and an investment fund managed by Onex. JELD-WEN will purchase 1 million shares and the remaining 9 million shares will be released at any time.

It can act as a stock overhang until it is cleared. Unfortunately, it’s hard to predict when this will happen, but what investors can know is the value of the stock. As shown below, JELD-WEN looks like a good value for most traditional metrics.

In addition, if the U.S. housing market is in the early stages of recovery over several years, JELD-WEN is in a very favorable position as a major beneficiary, with about 47% of its sales going to the new home construction market. .. For reference, the company is a leader in the North American residential door market.

JELD-WEN is less dependent on the repair and refurbishment market than many other home-related stocks, so great exposure to new home construction means that homes will suffer a slowdown. That said, the housing market is a pretty good place so far, and annual housing sales are still shy to the level reached before the last housing peak in 2006.

Buying this bargain is a bright idea

Scott Levine (Acuity Brands): While tech stocks have fallen sharply these days, many investors are, of course, looking for less volatile options: stocks like Acuity Brands. Acuity Brands, a world leader in lighting products and solutions, is currently in discount bins, providing investors with a stable inventory that can offset some of the disruptions that may be seen elsewhere in the portfolio. ..

Due to the growing importance of infrastructure in President Biden’s priorities, Acuity will benefit significantly from the passage of a bill that will lead to increased infrastructure spending, especially for the Holopane brand, which specializes in outdoor LED lighting. Will be. But that’s not the only reason investors should consider brightening their portfolio with Acuity.

As with many other companies, the coronavirus pandemic affects the company’s top line. However, Acuity has managed to control costs and has consistently generated strong gross margins over the past year. In the second quarter of 2021, Acuity reported a gross margin of 43.4%. This is more than 170 basis points higher than what was reported in the same period last year. Further down the income statement, Acuity recognized year-over-year growth in profitability. The operating margin was 11.7%, an increase of 180 basis points from the second quarter of 2020.

At the conference call in the second quarter of 2021, management recognized that COVID-19 continued to raise challenges for the company, but also that there were signs that the final market was improving. In addition, management acknowledged the potential growth the company could achieve through the acquisition. This is a strategy that companies have benefited from in the past as they enter other markets. CEO Neil Ashe reiterated that the company “is aiming to be a technology company that solves problems and spaces in the light, and over time it has the opportunity to expand into more areas.” I did.

Despite the fact that Acuity’s share price surged 12% in April after the company reported a strong earnings report for the second quarter of 2021, the share price still appears to be low. It is currently trading at 14.2 times operating cash flow, which is a bargain considering that the average multiple for 5 years is 17.3. And that’s not the only way stocks look cheap. Stocks are traded at about 2.2 times their sales, which is equivalent to a discount of S & P 500 with a P / S ratio of 3.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

