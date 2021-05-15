Ed Tech Company Kahoot! Acquired Clever for $ 500 million





Global educational technology company Kahoot! Last week, Clever Inc, a California-based digital learning platform currently used in about 65% of US school districts. Announced plans to buy. According to a news release, the partnership brings together two educational technology giants, Kahoot! We plan to expand Clever’s global reach, which continues to operate under the Clever brand within. Group in the next few years.

Kahoot! The company says it will acquire 100% of Clevers shares for a total of approximately $ 435 million to $ 500 million on a cash and debt-free basis, including up to $ 65 million based on a track record of partnerships from 2021 to 2022. .. Purchases are settled with a combination of approximately 82% cash and 18% Kahoot! stock.

Through this acquisition, Kahoot, Clevers’ unique platform, leverages global scale to help all users innovate in education, provide better service to schools, teachers, students, parents and lifelong learners for all users! There is a good chance of providing. CEO Eilert Hanoa said in a news release.

According to Kahoot, over the past year, 279 million games have been played on the ed-tech platform, with 1.6 billion players in more than 200 countries.

Clever CEO and co-founder Tyler Bosmeny said the partnership will serve more than 90,000 schools and extend the company’s footsteps beyond the United States, which now accounts for about 50% of students. It was.

Be part of Kahoot! The family not only gives us the opportunity to continue our mission, but also to accelerate our plans to serve the international market. We are inspired to be part of Kahoot! He said in a news release that he was excited to group and work with Eilert and his team to unleash future opportunities for schools around the world.

