AirPods, Apple Music + in development, and more rumors





We at Macworld read and write about Apple all week, but we fully understand that you may not. But since you are here now, please allow us to catch up with everything you need to know from last week.

Bring in rumors

It was a pretty quiet week for Apple news, and even the Epic-Apple trial was fine, but the rumored factory was in full swing. Just this week, we learned about the new MacBook Air, iPhone 13, and the new Apple Music + service. Of course, we also learned about the new AIrPods that may arrive this week.

MacBook Air

After hearing reports that a new MacBook Pro is under development, we were already expecting Apple to offer a redesigned MacBook Air, but based on the details we got this week, it’s going to be a significant change. .. According to Jon Prosser, Apple’s new Ultra Portable will be available in iMac colours, with a white bezel, and will be the first to discontinue wedge design since its launch in 2008. This is all we expect from a new machine.

iPhone 13

There are still more details about the online iPhone, and this week we’ve got some small but important details. First, it’s rumored that Apple has a slightly thicker and larger camera bump compared to the iPhone 12 Pro. This can mean a big change in the camera. And DigiTimes reported that Apple has scaled down a key component of its True Depth camera system. This fits the rumors of a smaller notch. Keep up with everything we know about the next iPhone.

Apple Music + and AirPods

After the SpringLoaded event that was loaded, I thought Apple didn’t have a new one, at least up to WWDC, but I’m not sure right now. According to new rumors this week, Apple plans to launch two new products next week. Apple Music + and 3rd generation AirPods. Apple Music is expected to bring hi-fi sound for the first time and is not expected to cost more than the current $ 10 per month. And there’s no better way to listen to these lossless songs than using a new pair of AIrPods with a shorter stem and perhaps better battery life. Well, I don’t know if everyone really needs Apple Music +, but that doesn’t matter.

AirTag

OK, there are no rumors about the next AirTag yet, but I have some ideas on what to include. Check out the list of David pricing for what AirTag 2 needs to improve the original model and read the reviews for the first generation AirTag.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

