According to consultants, the delay in digital maturity is catching up





For companies that lack digital maturity, major IT overhauls are needed to take the path to growth, and potentially survival.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the gap between digital innovators and digital lagards has steadily widened, and the benefits of digital transformation and innovation have become even more pronounced. According to an Accenture survey released earlier this month, digital readers are growing five times faster than they were before the pandemic. Meanwhile, according to Deloitte’s Digital Transformation Executive Survey, “mature companies” are about twice as likely as less mature companies to report above-average net profit and annual revenue growth in the industry. I am.

Professional services and consulting executives believe that organizations chasing digital transformation leaders can catch up if they act quickly.

Strengths by rebuilding the platform

Companies can catch up by pursuing what Accenture calls “system strengths.” According to Accenture, the strengths of the system take into account corporate technology adoption, large-scale application of technology throughout business processes, and organizational and cultural readiness for technology-enabled innovation. To achieve system strength, enterprises need to leverage the cloud to rebuild their platforms.

Annette Rippert

Annette Lippert, Accenture’s Group CEO of Strategy and Consulting and co-author of the company’s “Make the Leap, Take the Leap,” said: Lead report. Last year, Accenture announced plans to invest $ 3 billion in a new cloud business.

Cloud adoption is an element of IT modernization and another step towards digital business.

Rich Nanda

“There is no doubt that core modernization is a table stakes. Digital is at the center of our strategy,” said Richnanda, Deloitte Consulting’s principal and co-author of the company’s Digital Maturity Survey. .. He characterized the IT modernization phase as either abolishing legacy applications or moving to the cloud.

However, there are potential pitfalls in cloud adoption that consultants can help avoid. Grant Duxbury, Director of Pre-Sales Engineering at Aptum, a Toronto-based hybrid multi-cloud MSP, said: “When things get out of control and escalate, IT teams may consider returning their workloads to on-premises.”

Grant Dax Berry

According to Daxbury, returning to on-premises is more and more likely to be encountered by Aptum. While organizations see the cloud as a path to reverse migration, he added that a hybrid strategy can accommodate different workload characteristics and optimize cloud cost and performance.

Intertwined trucks

Modernization lays the foundation for digital innovation, but the stages of modernization and digital innovation tend to overlap rather than occur in sequence.

Nanda warned companies not to postpone innovation until core modernization is complete. “Don’t wait for it to finish,” he said, saying that organizations should start more cloud-native development and start thinking about AI while continuing to modernize.

“In general, innovation is not at the expense of modernization, but is closely related,” Lippert said.

Modernized IT is a hallmark of organizations identified by Accenture’s research as “breakthroughs.” This is a company that leverages the strengths of the system to grow four times faster than the delay. “Companies that have made breakthroughs are modernizing their IT systems by accelerating software development cycles, updating business processes and building new capabilities,” said Lippert.

Overall, for those new to the digital transformation journey, rebuilding the platform to build the strengths of the system is the first step.Accenture, Chief Executive Officer of Annette Rippert Group Strategy and Consulting

She says modernized operations generate cost savings, which are key factors in investing more IT budgets in innovation. According to Accenture, breakthroughs have succeeded in reversing IT budget allocations, emphasizing innovation over maintenance and operations. Maintenance and operations typically make up 70% of the budget and 30% are dedicated to innovation.

According to Accenture’s research, Leapfrogger prioritized scaling innovation across the organization. This focus, in turn, led to significant revenue growth, and Lippert was able to “quickly make up for lost land,” Lippert said.

Pursuit of innovation

Digital leap loggers and leaders are using technology to “make widespread changes in the organization” to prepare for the expected post-pandemic economic growth, Lippert said. She added that such companies would target a new set of business priorities, such as sustainability, data privacy, and employee experience.

Lippert said he hopes that “a new focus on improving employee skills and support” will emerge as a trend. According to Accenture research, leaders are using technology to improve employee skills at more than twice the rate of digital delays.

Ellen Daley, a ServiceNow consultancy and senior vice president of NTT DATA’s Acorio, believes the organization will highlight three types of IT projects. Core business strategy initiatives to help adapt to the changing world, projects aimed at improving business efficiency, and transformation projects that support people. The latter includes return-to-work and customer experience initiatives, she said.

Nanda said he expects a general transition from modernization to innovation. Rather than using technology to enable back office operations, organizations deploy technology to increase revenue, revenue, and market share. “We often say we’re shifting from a focus on enable technology to growth technology,” he said.

However, spending on modernization will continue. “Spends on core modernization will not go away soon,” Nanda said. “There are still a lot of legacy technologies that need to be upgraded.”

