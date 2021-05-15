This custom ROM could be a Pixel experience without Google





Google collects bucket loads of your personal data, especially if you are using Android. To make matters worse, if you do something that your company does not approve, you may be locked out of your account and in the process lose access to years of email and photos. If you want to mitigate these risks and stay more private online without leaving your Android behind, we recommend using a new custom ROM / e / OS to unGoogle your phone. ..

As you may not know, Google is adding background services to phones that aren’t directly for users, but they’re a big part of running Android. Collectively called the Google Play service, it is responsible for the interface that connects the app to the hardware, push notifications, location tracking, and more.

/ e / OS is a custom ROM based on LineageOS, an open source reimplementation of the Play Services that removes almost all of the closed source Google code from Android and ensures that most apps run microG It provides a clean alternative called. Smoothly without Google’s own code. In contrast to many other custom ROMs, / e / OS is relatively easy to install and you can also buy a pre-installed phone in Europe.

/ e / Samsung playback phone with OS pre-installed.

We tested the operating system to see if it was a viable alternative to the regular Googlened Android experience.

setup

If you bought your phone from the nonprofit / e / Foundation behind your custom ROM, setup is as easy as unboxing any other new phone. Simply insert your SIM card or connect to Wi-Fi and the system will guide you through the rest of the setup process. Instead of asking for Google credentials, / e / OS asks you to create a / e / account instead. This allows you to back up some of your data to your company’s server or your own server. However, signing up is completely optional. You also need to explicitly enable location services during setup. If you don’t want your app to track your physical location, you can leave location services off (although this option is also available on Google phones).

If you want to install / e / OS on an existing phone, you must first check if it is one of the 151 compatible models. There are also some phones that support a seamless hands-free installation process on Linux and Windows, thanks to programs written by / e / OS. However, if you work manually, you should read the process of installing a custom ROM and gather at least a minimum of knowledge. If you don’t know what, the phone can be completely disabled. If you are, or you do not strictly follow the steps. That said, once you understand the basic vocabulary of custom ROMs, the / e / OS documentation looks very straightforward.

Needless to say, if you’re accessing from a phone with the Google app, you won’t be able to import all apps and logins like you would when switching between most Android phones. You will need to manually transfer a significant amount of data such as contacts, Wi-Fi passwords, SMS, email accounts, photos, etc.

Look and feel

Immediately out of the box, / e / OS is very similar to standard Android 10. The interface is basically untouched, and you’ll quickly see areas such as lock screens, notification shades, and settings if you’ve used Google phones. — There is nothing unusual.

However, the pre-installed default launcher is a completely different beast. Inspired a lot from iOS, the icons are arranged in rounded squares and the app has a fixed grid that automatically moves to the upper left corner to fill the empty space. The widget only exists on the scroll screen to the home screen on the left and there is no long press option for the app. / e / Foundation wants to significantly improve the experience, but says it doesn’t want to match the standard Android launcher in terms of customizability so as not to scare a wide range of users. Instead, the Foundation encourages advanced users to switch to a third-party launcher. This is exactly what I did.

I also noticed that / e / OS was introduced in Android 10 but still lacks gesture navigation. This is unfortunate, but at least it’s on the roadmap. The same applies to Android 11 and all its related features, which we can expect in the coming months.

In fact, as detailed in this blog post, the Foundation has quite a few planned for 2021. Nonprofits want to implement dark mode in all system apps, reduce energy consumption, prolong device life, add privacy-first voice assistants, and introduce VoLTE support. We also aim to introduce end-to-end encryption to our eDrive cloud storage to further improve security and privacy, and we would like to introduce an option to permanently remove pre-installed apps. So, assuming everything is going according to plan, there’s a lot of excitement for / e / OS users this year.

App availability and compatibility

Of course, you can’t access the Play Store because the OS doesn’t have a Google app. This was the part I was most afraid of. I was worried that I would have to manually update and maintain a significant number of apps that I use regularly from sources other than the Play Store. Fortunately, the app store built by / e / OS is pretty featureable and has almost every free app I usually use.

This store consists of both open source and closed source apps. / e / Foundation states that it is currently a mirror of the Play Store and F-Droid’s free Android app. It also includes a selection of progressive web apps.

I found almost all of the apps I needed, but some small local apps weren’t available (for example, my bank app or some indie apps like Bundled Notes). Depending on your needs, you may run into some more missing apps, but in most cases you will have access to all possible free apps. For its value, I was able to find my banking app on our sister site APK Mirror. This can be an option for other apps that are missing. Keep in mind that you will need to manually update these apps if you follow that route.

If you rely heavily on apps purchased from the Play Store, / e / OS will disappoint you — unless the developer offers the option to purchase apps outside of Google’s platform / e / OS. Cannot be used.

Most free apps are available, but not all are fully functional. That’s to be expected, as the microG project is an ongoing work (and probably always). There are some components that are unstable, first and foremost location-based applications. The pre-installed Magic Earth navigation app works fine, but my local transportation map periodically refuses to load, so the app crashes many times. Also, I can’t get OneDrive to work and the app closes as soon as I start it. This is a problem I had previously experienced with microGLineageOS builds.

Since / e / OS is a core custom ROM, it also has the same video streaming restrictions as other aftermarket OSs. Widevine L3 is not certified. This is the copyright mechanism that most streaming services need to achieve high quality video streams. In other words, you can watch Netflix shows, but you’re limited to SD quality. This is also a problem with Chromebooks, so officially licensed Google products are not always good.

There are also SafetyNet concerns. SafetyNet is Google’s verification method aimed at proving that the device has not been tampered with. Currently / e / OS triggers a warning about this. This causes problems with security-critical apps for banks and other critical data, claiming to be running an insecure version of Android. This is not the case for / e / OS, but apps such as WhatsApp may display unexpected warnings, and some applications may refuse to run or prevent you from logging in. .. This is another issue that / e / OS is planning. This is not always the case as it is a future effort.

performance

Aside from the compatibility issues with the two or three apps I encountered, the / e / OS was a pretty smooth ride for me, but unfortunately it couldn’t stand the time test and was offered quite slow. Only blocked by Fairphone3. Its weak Snapdragon 632 processor. I think the experience was much better if we refurbished the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is also sold by the / e / Foundation.

Please note that the phone was not fully charged when this screenshot was taken.

Still, / e / OS was able to impress me just because it worked well on older hardware. Sure, Fairphone was still choppy when launching the app and was delayed when scrolling through the website, but it managed to hit on a daily basis with more than 4 hours of screen-on time, especially given older hardware. .. Standby battery life is another plus. If left unchecked, the phone will last much longer than many of today’s flagship products with Google’s full experience.

However, / e / OS does not work well in the camera department. By default it uses OpenCamera, but it doesn’t work well with Fairphone sensors. / e / Foundation recognizes this and says thankfully they are working on improvements. We also want to provide support for multiple lenses. In the meantime, try installing Google Camera Port. This will significantly improve performance.

verdict

Overall, / e / OS impressed me despite the natural drawbacks of abandoning Google apps on Android. Fearing the worst after a bitter review of Google-free Huawei P40 Pro by colleague Scott, / e / Foundation does a great job of including all possible apps in the store. Not to mention all of Google’s apps, you’ll miss some features such as high-quality video streaming, contactless payments, and online banking. But if you’re serious about staying more private online, it seems like a small price to have otherwise a perfect experience. If your work doesn’t rely too much on accessing Google apps, you may be willing to switch yourself.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos