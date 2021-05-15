Google’s new advertising racket





Last year, in a Los Angeles Times editorial, Andrew Yang, who is currently running to become the next mayor of NYC, wrote: Whenever you sign up for a new social media service or website or download an app, your phone or computer will usually display a long, legally written disclaimer. Scroll quickly and[同意する]Click the button

What do you agree with?

fundamentally,[同意する]Click to enter some Faust bargains. In return for knowledge and entertainment, you agree to sell your soul to the devil, also known as Big Tech. We can discuss the existence of the soul, but we do not discuss the existence of personal data, which tends to be personal and sensitive in nature. For example, what Google is doing is the closest thing to commercializing our soul, and all of our 4 billion people use search engines on a regular basis. And, as you definitely know, the commercialization of our soul is a very lucrative business.

Today, after years of data collection, Google is worth more than $ 1 trillion. Unfortunately, for us as users, Google plays a major role in promoting online fraud. Many targeted ads are actually scams. Which is the City of London Police or a consumer group on Thursday, May 6th? He called on the British government to take action on this issue. Is Google doing enough to deal with fraudulent ads? The answer doesn’t seem to be perfect.

How much does the average person know about Google? Who is the CEO of the company? Sundar Pichai. The fact that Pichai is not a common name is as strange as it is worrisome. After all, Google is one of the most valuable companies in the world, more powerful than Facebook, and everyone knows who Mark Zuckerberg is. Google knows you better than you know yourself. I own both YouTube and Fitbit. From browsing history to videos viewed, from purchase history to geographic location, Google is familiar with the most intimate information. Google can keep track of you even if your location is turned off.

Is there an omniscience entity that is ubiquitous? Okay. Headquartered in Mountain View, California. Google’s Panopticon sees everything. On the other hand, we can only see what is allowed. We are just an algorithmic retrofit.

The main way Google makes money is through advertising. According to the company’s website, Google operates to share information about you with advertisers, business partners, sponsors, and other third parties. Billions of people have been violated in the most horrifying way, and the violations have been going on for years. But hey, we agreed.

The only way to prevent further violations is to delete third-party cookies. Their death will at least pave the way for ending targeted advertising, which is a headache for our online presence.

Well, there is some good news. Last year, Google announced plans to eliminate third-party cookies. By 2022, I’m sure cookies will really crumble.

Well, bad news. What is the replacement for these inedible and miserable bread crumbs? A new web technology called Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC). This works by grouping users based on their interests and demographics. Google warrants that the new measures are improvements to third-party cookies, but many major privacy advocates disagree.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation, an international non-profit digital rights group based in San Francisco, called the new technology a terrible idea. In fact, researchers warn that the move to FLoC can exacerbate many of the worst non-privacy issues related to behavioral advertising, such as discrimination and predatory targeting. Meanwhile, in Europe, British and Irish authorities are investigating the FLoC initiative and reportedly warn of the invasive nature of this new technology. Not surprisingly, alternative browsers have blown up the initiative. why?

This is because the invasion of user privacy will continue to occur. Remember that this is Google we are talking about. Big tech companies are synonyms for many words, but ethics is not one of them.

The existing cookie framework is based on personal browsing history, allowing businesses to target users with customized ads. Individual targeting will no longer be visible in the new FLoC system. However, advertising is not.

As you know, when it comes to monetizing our souls, Google is simply expanding the net. FLoC allows Chrome to collect your personal web history and compare it to other users’ browsing history. Based on these findings, users are grouped together with other like-minded users. Instead of targeting direct drone attacks, ads are served in the form of carpet bombs, targeting an entire group of individuals. FLoC technology is just a variation of the same theme. Another taste of poison.

Google executives claim they care about user privacy, but the reality is that they’re drawing very different pictures. Remember that this is the same company that unknowingly accessed people’s emails. Google doesn’t care about you. It’s never, and it’s never. This is a company that removed the evil clause from its Code of Conduct just a few years ago.

Don’t be fooled by the promise to get rid of third-party cookies. The ad surveillance complex stays here. Without our data, Google wouldn’t have been the biggest name for technology. For Pichai and his colleagues, the business model works very well. Why change it?

