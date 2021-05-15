Google Arts & Culture uses AI to protect endangered languages





Of the 7,000 languages ​​in the world, 3,000 are endangered. According to UNESCO, endangered languages ​​are extinct every 14 days. Language is an integral part of culture. In several respects, the death of language is equivalent to the death of culture.

Google Arts & Culture has decided to apply Google technology to protect endangered languages. To that end, the non-profit online platform created Woolaroo, an artificial intelligence-based open source application.

Woolaroo is an interactive and educational tool that helps promote endangered languages. Google believes that engagement can significantly enhance language learning. The same idea is behind the creation of the Woolaroo platform. Google wants to store the world’s endangered languages ​​online so that everyone can access them from anywhere.

Woolaroo allows you to find translations of surrounding objects using your mobile phone’s camera. The application executes the word of the object in the database and displays the pronunciation in that native word. The platform uses the powerful Google Cloud Vision API to analyze, classify, and detect objects in images. This process is similar to the process of identifying organisms by the visual cortex. Google has modified the architecture of the mammalian visual cortex as a model for neural networks that perform image recognition. An open source platform means that all users can contribute to the Woolaroo library.

Currently available in 10 languages, the platform covers languages ​​with only one surviving speaker, such as Yugambeh, an indigenous language spoken in South Queensland. You can also access languages ​​like Nawat with less than 500 speakers. The application is available in English, Spanish, Arabic, French and Italian.

While developing the Woolaroo platform, Google worked with language experts in these 10 languages. For example, Google has partnered with the team behind Ti Liv Kreyol to create a Louisiana Creole database.

Language savings are a battle against time, and artificial intelligence can play an important role. People who speak indigenous languages ​​are looking to technology to protect their language and thus their culture.

See also Google’s approach

Google Woolaroo applies artificial intelligence to linguistic documentation to facilitate engagement-based learning. AI can quickly process any amount of information needed to find the native word of an object. You can also identify patterns in your data. By becoming a translator, Woolaroo can bridge the gap between the future and the past.

In addition to being the Louvre Museum of Endangered Languages, Woolaroo provides a foothold for the development of an AI language recreation engine with a global archive of all languages ​​that can be used to teach future students any language. There is a possibility of becoming. Artificial intelligence cannot understand or duplicate the cultural context in which language was established and evolved in the past, but it can act as a museum of language alongside humans to preserve and maintain endangered language. I can do it.

The program can protect endangered languages ​​by creating databases online and educating people about them. For example, languages ​​such as Latin and Ancient Greek are not currently in use. These two languages ​​have lost all their native speakers, but they are still alive and we know a lot about their culture.

Join the Telegram group. Join a fascinating online community. Join us here. Subscribe to our newsletter Share your email to get the latest updates and related offers. Meenal Sharma

I’m an undergraduate in journalism and love playing basketball and writing about finance and technology. I believe in the power of words.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos