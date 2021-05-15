Axora: Increased safety, sustainability and efficiency | Technology





Axora was devised to take collaboration and industrial digital innovation to the next level, CEO Ritz Steytler pledges. We talked with the person responsible for innovation and the operational leaders of oil and gas and metal and mining organizations. We understand the strong pressure they are facing to modernize their operations. The focus was on providing solutions that support mining companies with the three biggest challenges of safety, sustainability and efficiency. “

Safety, sustainability, efficiency

“We can help you with everything from finding the right solution to solve a particular problem to assessing physical innovation and supporting end-to-end processes to actually bring that technology to business value. “I will,” continues Steytler. This was achieved by supporting the sourcing cycle, helping companies deploy and maintain the solutions of their choice, and ensuring that they continue to deliver value where they need it most.

Axora hosts over 150 innovative solutions, from sector leaders to start-ups, universities and consultancy. Examples include machine vision technology to identify pollutants in mineral ore three times faster than the human eye, and predictive modeling of oil rigs that use built-in sensors and AI to maximize production. Axora’s proven digital solutions help reduce wasted investment, avoid duplication, and accelerate business growth.

digitalization

The World Economic Forum estimates that digitization could generate $ 400 billion in value over the next decade. But the emergence of digital mines isn’t just about numbers. Digitization can turn the mining industry into a much more sustainable company by mitigating some of the major risks facing the industry. Digital mines can optimize operations, unleash the power of data, and understand and implement business changes.

With the right solution, you can make fundamental changes to a better-understood process. Road-tested solutions across the oil and gas industry can bring real benefits to mining companies, including early adopters like Glencore, explains Joe Carr, director of Axoras Mining Innovation. Sensor data that can be used to monitor the processing plant. The solution analyzes the output, examines all pumps and motors, and provides accurate data on where to tweak them. It’s cloud-based, allowing you to monitor, reduce, and control operational emissions, optimize energy use, and minimize its impact on the environment. Currently used in the oil and gas industry, it has been shown to save up to 10% on electricity, but in reality Co2 was the driving force.

If you’re running an oil platform, the electricity is basically free because it’s pumped from the ground. But in mines, the biggest power users other than trucks and shovels are process plants. It requires approximately 21 kilowatt hours per ton of processing power. Obviously, it depends on the plant, but it’s a power-consuming situation. Diesel is not cheap, especially in remote areas. Saving 5-10% of electricity usage without any production problems could be a big win for the mining industry.

Net zero

Carr emphasizes that there is also a real opportunity to significantly reduce Scope 1, Scope 2, and even Scope 3 emissions. In this case, you can use the Opex Groups solution at the smelter to look for hanging fruits and reduce CO2 emissions. It is mutually beneficial in all respects, yet it is a technology that the mining industry does not use today, but it exists in the parallel industry.

To further reduce emissions, Axora offers solutions involved in scheduling and optimizing haul truck fleets. If your fleet is idling for as long as 10 minutes in a cycle, that’s wasted fuel, says Carr. It just goes into the atmosphere. And drivers rarely turn off trucks because they don’t want to stop and start those big engines. Since mines can be in extreme climates, even basic things like saving idling can contribute to a company’s net zero goal. The Axora platform also has a system for managing shipping and logistics. Are you moving materials in the most effective way when it comes to fuel usage and speed routing? Ask the car.

Being able to program these variables in terms of the tonnage of CO produced provides new functionality. It helped us understand what our customers wanted to achieve. Scope 1 emissions may be the easiest to affect the carrier fleet. Scope 2 focuses on processing plants and downstream movements. Understanding what mining company customers are using the material makes it more difficult for Scope 3 to influence iron ore.

To that end, Axora offers a predictive maintenance system for aluminum smelting, and Carr states that downtime can be reduced by up to 20%. He explains that aluminum smelting tends to come from very clean hydropower, which consumes a lot of energy. However, the same system can easily be applied to steel or copper processes where you do not want to turn it on and off. I don’t want to run the autoclave in a gold mine where the amount of sulfide input changes, as the heat fluctuates, hinders recovery, and uses a lot of electricity to heat and cool the autoclave.

Axora platform

Challenge us when Steytler explains how he envisions the development of the Axora platform. We aim to match technology providers to specific business buyers, who have real problems that need to be resolved. You can then collaborate and successfully deploy the technology. Steytler positions Axora beyond the sales and sourcing process. There’s no such thing as time and budget in a digital transformation effort, right? It was difficult to achieve that, but I wasn’t talking about shrink-wrapped software. That’s why partnerships are so important that we can help you deliver the value you need.

Respond to trends

Against the record years of many mining companies with rising copper and gold production and prices, Axora’s team sees trends across the industry that require a response from a multi-solution platform. Do you have? Despite the uncertainties of a pandemic, mining companies are taking a pragmatic approach, Kerr points out. What we saw during the pandemic was that miners realized that they needed to embrace the journey of digitization. Last year, young people proved to be a gateway ready for change through the system.

Carr emphasizes that Covid opened the door to digitalization because engineers couldn’t fly to West Africa or Chile. Where did he see the biggest push? How do you get the data you need and how do you handle it? He argues. Miners have as much data and macros as they have in an Excel sheet. It is also historically stored on a server that no one has seen for five years after it was sent. Today’s client demands how to handle that data. Because we know that there are benefits. Sensor data on predictive maintenance and all of these exist, but they are very struggling to deal with them and provide meaningful insights.

But Car admits it’s a cyclical business. If you decide to buy another truck or a data server, how do you get more tons off the ground? But with the right data, you can see what’s really useful in the long run. The move to digital has led to the expansion of remote capabilities and operations centers to meet demand, and it turns out that what we thought would take the next five years would actually happen in a year. .. At Axora, mining companies evaluate solutions to improve site health and safety by reducing the members of the workforce at risk and harm, increasing efficiency and producing more tons at less cost. I was enthusiastic about finding a way. Ultimately, simplifying the calculation of values ​​is part of our job.

Digital transformation

Axora is here to accelerate digital transformation in the mining industry, Steytler claims. You can simplify the process. And as the global economy digitized, there has never been a better time to realize profits by investing in that transformation, which is expected to reach $ 6.8 trillion between 2020 and 2023.

