Two Reasons Not to Roll Back from iOS 14.5 to iOS 14.4 (and One Reason Impossible)





You can roll back to iOS 14.4, but you probably shouldn't.

Scar Gutirrez / CNET

Whenever Apple releases a new software update for iPhone and iPad, you need to decide how quickly you want to update. Wait to see if there are any bugs? Or do you want to take the plunge and have a smooth voyage right away? If you choose the latter, it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to revert to an earlier version of iOS or iPad OS, but you probably shouldn’t.

We’ll insert a random bug here, so you may be asked if it’s possible to revert to an older version of iOS on your iPhone. For example, Apple recently pushed iOS 14.5. There was a small window that allowed me to go back to iOS 14.4 if I upgraded immediately and had battery life issues. But my reaction is always the same. It’s possible, but you shouldn’t do it. Start waiting a little longer before updating to the latest iOS or iPad OS, or wait for the next update that resolves the issue.

Going back to an earlier version of iOS is not easy and, to be honest, I don’t recommend it. The time to switch is short. The phone needs to be factory reset. Most importantly, you need to download updates from an unknown third party. Please let me explain.

Rolling back from iOS 14.5 to iOS 14.4 is possible, but not recommended.

Sarah Tew / CNET I don’t have much time

Whenever the iPhone installs a software update, Apple confirms the installation by digitally “signing” the update. By doing so, Apple basically puts a big thumbs up on your iPhone to show that it’s safe to install the update. The problem is that when a new update is released, Apple will stop signing previous versions within a few days.

A recent release of iOS 14.5 will soon be followed by iOS 14.5.1, which serves as a good example. After releasing 14.5 on April 26th and iOS 14.5.1 on May 3rd, Apple stopped signing iOS 14.4.2 according to 9to5Mac. This means that anyone with an iPhone or iPad with iOS 14.5 or 14.5.1 installed will no longer have the option to revert to iOS 14.4.2. But Apple isn’t the only one. A week later, on May 10, Apple stopped signing iOS 14.5. This means that iOS 14.5.1 can only be installed on an iPhone or iPad, and the option to revert to the original iOS 14.5 release will not be available.

You can’t go back to the previous version because you don’t know how long it will wait for Apple to stop signing the previous OS. In the two scenarios above, it was just a week before Apple stopped signing previous software. It’s not a lot of time.

To go back, you need to restore your iPhone completely.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani / CNET Factory reset required to return

To load an older version of iOS on your iPhone, you need to wipe the phone completely to restore it. This means that if you install iOS 14.5 and decide to revert to iOS 14.4 before Apple stops signing, you may run into another issue. If your last iPhone backup was made with iOS 14.5, you can’t use it to restore all apps and information.

Before updating to iOS 14.5, make a backup of your phone or tablet on your computer so that you can use it to restore your device, or revert to an older version of iOS to erase your Apple device and start over. Force to.

Downloading updates from unknown sources is horrifying.

Sarah Tew / CNET Need to download updates from unknown sources

When Apple releases an update, it’s the only version of the operating system you can download directly from that server. Therefore, unless you save all OS updates to your computer, you may need to look for updates elsewhere.

There are several third-party websites that host IPSW files that anyone can download (what Apple calls iOS update files).

Downloading software updates from locations other than the direct source (Apple in this case) is always dangerous and I don’t recommend it.

Some of these third-party sites provide direct links to Apple’s servers where older updates are still stored, but confidence in third-party sites is higher for such critical software. I will.

It takes less imagination to understand the damage that a malicious attacker can do by tampering with OS updates and tricking people into thinking they are safe. Therefore, for maximum security, get the official update directly from Apple.

Speaking of updates (again, we recommend waiting a few days before updating), new for iOS 14.5 and iPad OS 14.5, including a new Face ID feature that turns on face masks to make your iPhone easier to use. Check the function. There are also some new Siri voices you can choose from-they all sound great. And if you’re looking for some hidden features, well, I have your back.

