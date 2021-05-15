Google buys 30 hectares of land in Science Park, Uruguay — MercoPress





Google buys 30 hectares of land at Science Park in Uruguay Saturday, May 15, 2021-09:04 UTC Kosse recalls that negotiations have begun during the government of former President José Mujica.

Eleanor Applications SRL, a Google subsidiary in Uruguay, has announced that it will purchase 30 hectares at Canelones’ duty-free science park on Friday and set up a data center there.

New investments have already been discussed between the computer giant and the former Uruguayan administration.

The company said in a statement that it saw the purchase as a milestone in the process and would step up Google’s commitment to Uruguay and Latin America.

“We are very excited to be able to increase our presence in Uruguay. The outlook for the project is bright, but some cases are still pending before the construction of the infrastructure center is confirmed. “The statement continues.

Mayor of Canelones Yamandú Orsi tweeted: Congratulations to the Canelones Intensity Team, who worked quietly for almost two years to advance the project.

Minister of Industry Omar Paganini also posted on Twitter: It confirms confidence in the capabilities and possibilities offered by the country’s technology ecosystem. “

Carolina Cosse, the mayor of Montevideo, recalled that negotiations began when he chaired the state-owned telephone company Antel during the administration of former President José Mujica (2010-2015).

During the second government of Tabaré Vázquez, then-Minister of Industry Kosse visited the United States to meet Google, and negotiations were reported to have taken place within a strict confidentiality framework.

Purchasing on Friday is the first step in the so-called “Telos project”. Reportedly, its development begins with the construction of a data center, but the possibilities for further development remain open.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos