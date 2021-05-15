Google is finally looking at Wear OS, but it still needs new hardware





Google’s Wear OS software platform for smartwatches has been dormant for some time. The Play Store and Google apps are still working and new watches are steadily arriving, but most app developers aren’t interested in this platform. Also, Google has neglected to introduce new features and services to Wear OS, and long-standing bugs with the Google Assistant and other components are still widespread.

There was no clear answer as to why Google dropped the ball on Wear OS, but it’s speculated that device sales were low (Apple continues to outperform all competitors). The company’s acquisition of Fitbit has led to speculation that Wear OS can be overhauled or replaced using the software and technology that Fitbit originally developed. However, despite the announcement of the acquisition in November 2019, various regulatory hurdles prevented the acquisition from being completed until January of this year. If Google plans to overhaul Wear OS, the software may remain in maintenance mode, but that’s not what’s happening.

Google recently published a schedule for this month’s Google I / O Developer Conference. For the first time since 2018 (although there were no events in 2020), there are several Wear OS-specific events. Google is planning a “What’s New in Wear” session and a workshop on tile creation. The two sessions aren’t conclusive proof that Google is taking Wear seriously, but there’s other encouraging news. Earlier this month, Google released a Gboard keyboard for Wear OS watches. This is the first time in years that Google has introduced a new app on its platform.

It’s great that Google has regained some interest in Wear OS, but there’s still a long way to go. The Google Assistant is buggy on most watches, third-party app development has been largely discontinued, and some of Google’s own apps may benefit from updates. Also, since Google Play Music was deprecated, there was no official way to store music offline on Wear OS watches. Despite the Apple Watch app being released in October 2020, YouTube Music is still in short supply.

More importantly, Wear OS requires new hardware. Qualcomm, the supplier of most chipsets used in Wear OS watches, has hesitated to develop new wearable hardware. Until last year, the Wear 3100 was the company’s best chipset for wearable devices, built on a dilapidated 28nm architecture. Qualcomm finally released updated hardware, Wear 4100 and 4100+, last year. This improves the long-awaited performance and ease of use.

There is still only one Wear OS watch with the Wear 4100 chipset. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro3. Motorola is reported to have licensed the name of the smartwatch with the chipset, but Fossil, the industry leader, hasn’t updated it yet. The watch uses new hardware. To make matters worse, no Wear OS watch has a high-end Wear 4100 +. The upgraded chip promises a full-color ambient display, enhanced sports tracking, and other features that the platform may benefit from. If a third-party manufacturer isn’t interested in selling watches on the Wear 4100+, Google will have to step up to the plate with their own watches.

Wear OS seems to say that more watches with the latest hardware are needed, at least until Google understands the long-term wearable strategy with Fitbit. The platform has struggled for years with low-power watches with slow processors and less than 1GB of RAM, but TicWatch Pro 3 has proven that the OS works well on the right hardware. .. I need more (and better) watches. Samsung’s next smartwatch may be the push that the platform urgently needs.

Featured image: Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos