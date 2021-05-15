Top Story: M1 iMac Benchmark, iPhone Battery Life Tips, Colorful MacBook Air?





Expectations are rising for the new iMac and iPad Pro models, which began shipping prior to their launch around May 21st. Benchmarks for new machines are starting to enter, and the M1 chips in them are registered with about the same numbers. Found on other M1-based Macs, it has been significantly upgraded over previous generation models.

This week we’ve seen some rumors about a future MacBook Air model in the same color as we see on the new iMac, more about the iPhone 13, and some rough rumors about Apple’s Nintendo Switch competitors. Read below for more information on these stories and more.

The M1 iMac is up to 56% faster than previous high-end 21.5-inch iMacs

The new 24-inch iMac with Apple’s custom M1 chip will begin arriving at customers next week, and early benchmark results revealed in advance that computers are up to 56% faster than previous generation high-end 21.5-. .. Inch iMac with Intel Core i7 processor.

Based on Geekbench 5 results, the new iMac performs virtually the same as other M1 Macs such as the MacBook Air, low-end 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.

According to early benchmark results, the new iPad Pro with the same M1 chip as the Mac is more than 50% faster than the previous generation iPad Pro model with the A12Z / A12X chip. Impressively, this means that the new iPad Pro is up to 8% faster than the largest 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9 processor.

The new iMac and iPad Pro will be available for order starting April 30th and will ship to customers on May 21st. A device review will be published next week.

Mockup reveals colorful new MacBook Air design

Apple’s new iMac is available in up to seven vibrant colors, including green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver, and it’s rumored that the next MacBook Air will receive the same colorful treatment.

According to leaker John Prosser, the same sources who informed him that the iMac will be available in new colors told him that the new MacBook Air will also be available in a variety of new colors. Prosser worked with graphic designers to create a mockup of what the new colors would look like.

Bloomberg’s Mark Garman previously reported that Apple is working on a redesigned MacBook Air for release in late 2021, but warned that notebooks may not reach until 2022. did. Inch display, multiple USB4 ports, and magnetic charging cable.

Apple last updated the MacBook Air in November 2020 with an M1 chip in the computer, significantly improving performance compared to the previous generation Intel-based MacBook Air.

iPhone 13 model is a little thicker and has larger camera bumps

According to the iPhone 13 schematic seen by MacRumors, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 models will also feature larger, thicker camera bumps that are slightly thicker than the iPhone 12 model and have less lens protrusion.

On the iPhone 13 model, the bumps on the camera are partially thickened to prevent the lens from protruding significantly. Similar to the design of the 2020 iPad Pro, instead of the individual lenses sticking out as seen on the iPhone 12 model, the iPhone 13 family’s camera bumps themselves stick out more, bringing the lenses closer to the same height position.

This information seems to be in line with previously heard rumors that iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro camera improvements will make it more consistent and more reliable with iPhone 13 Pro Max camera products. Details we received.

Be sure to read the iPhone 13 summary for other expected features, such as the Pro model’s 120Hz display.

Analysis shows that 96% of users leave app tracking disabled on iOS 14.5

An early look at Apple’s ongoing analysis of App Tracking Transparency found that the vast majority of iPhone users have left app tracking disabled since this feature was released in iOS 14.5.

Only 4% of U.S. iPhone users are aggressively choosing to track apps after updating their device to iOS 14.5, released April 26, according to the latest data from Verizon-owned analytics firm Flurry. I will. Sampling of 2.5 million mobile active users daily.

MacRumors conducted a Twitter poll and confirmed similar results. Ninety-six percent of respondents said they would opt out of tracking, and only 4% said they would allow tracking.

Starting with iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5, apps must ask for permission before tracking activity on third-party apps or websites. If the user asks the app not to track, the app will not be able to access a random advertising identifier on the device called IDFA. The app should not track users in any other way.

Rough rumors claim that Apple is developing a Nintendo switch-style game console

According to a rough new rumor coming out of Asia this week, Apple is working on a Nintendo Switch-style handheld gaming console.

According to a post in the South Korean forum, Apple is developing a portable hybrid game console comparable to the Nintendo Switch. The source of the rumors is suspicious, but I thought it was at least worth admitting, as it has gained some awareness in the larger press.

The console will clearly ignore the use of A-series or M-series chips and will feature a brand new Apple-designed application processor. The chip appears to be specially designed for gaming and is said to feature improved GPU performance and improved ray tracing.

Earlier rumors suggested that Apple is working on an Apple TV focused on games with an A14X chip and an Apple-branded game controller, but this device hasn’t happened yet. Instead, the Apple TV 4K received spec bumps last month with an A12 chip and a redesigned Siri Remote.

Video: Make your iPhone last longer with these battery-saving tips

Maximizing battery life is something that many iPhone users regularly deal with because we all want the iPhone to last as long as possible. iOS may have bugs that drain the battery faster, or you may need to do as much as you can when you’re out for a long day.

On this week’s YouTube channel, MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera shared some useful battery-saving tips to help you get the most out of your iPhone’s battery. Please take a look. There is also a detailed guide packed with tips for maximizing battery life. If your iPhone (or iPad) battery doesn’t last long enough all day long, it’s worth a look. MacRumors Newsletter

Every week, we publish an e-mail newsletter like this to cover Apple’s top articles. This applies to all the major topics we’ve covered so far, and is a great way to get a bite-sized summary to bring together related articles into a larger one. Picture view.

Therefore, if you want to deliver top stories like the summary above to your email inbox every week, subscribe to our newsletter.

