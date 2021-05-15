The last-minute Android 12 leak shows a new design change before Google I / O





Google I / O is just around the corner. The schedule has already been published, so there’s a lot to expect from this event. From May 18th to May 20th, it will start in the form of a virtual event that anyone can attend. A big event that many of us are looking forward to is the launch of Android 12. The developers have already previewed, but a leak just before Android 12 from Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser unveiled some new Google widgets and animations ahead of the company’s next event. Prosser also shared images at the beginning of the week claiming to be Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. These devices will not be available until later this year.

Android 12 – What’s New

You might ask about what’s new in Android 12, but as Prosser reports, Google seems to have put together three concise bullet points to answer this question. There doesn’t seem to be much information about how devices work together, or where privacy and security protections are enhanced, but we’ve learned a lot about that “beautiful new experience.” Android 12 has many changes already documented in each developer preview, but they are usually just upcoming teasers. There are lots of new widgets and buttons, and some new animations. Google has made small changes to Android’s design each year by redesigning existing UI elements and adding new animations, and we’re doing that again this year.

To get started, there’s a new music widget in the notification bar, and a newly redesigned Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggle. There’s also a new volume slider, redesigned notifications, a new clock widget, and even a new weather widget. There are many small changes, but all of these together create a more cohesive and comfortable Android UI. You can also check out the Timestamped Prosser video below to see some of the new animations.

According to Prosser, the new Android 12 release focuses on introducing a new user interface. The keyboard, app icons, and other UI elements are all matched, creating a consistent design throughout the system. You can also group notifications across different apps, like the promotional videos you see. The clock on the lock screen also seems to be getting bigger. I learned that Google was considering allowing customization a few months ago. If you remember “Silky Home”, it was a flag that you could enable to make the settings UI easier to use with one hand. Judging from the shared promotional video, this design seems to permeate the entire new Android 12 UI. It’s hard to know exactly what the Android 12 UI will look like in the future, but it’s clear that Google is aiming for some major changes.

I don’t know everything about what Google has for Android 12, but I’ll cover all of Google I / O. What do you think of Android 12 so far?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos